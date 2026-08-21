‘Clue’ Prince Harry may have gave about UK return months before move was revealed

Prince Harry’s views on British schools and community have taken on fresh significance following reports about his family’s plans to return to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex discussed British schools and the importance of community during a conversation with singer Joss Stone in September 2025. His comments have returned to the spotlight after it was revealed Harry and Meghan Markle plan to move back to the UK with their children. The move is said to be for an “extended period” and not a permanent move.

Harry spoke to Joss at the WellChild Awards in London. The singer had recently returned to Devon with her family after spending 14 years in Nashville, Tennessee.

Joss later told HELLO! that Harry had asked how her family was settling back into life in Britain. She said he seemed “genuinely interested” in their move home.

Prince Harry and Meghan have two children (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince Harry’s interest in British schools before UK return

According to the singer, Harry also focused on what returning to Britain had meant for her children.

Joss told Hello!: “He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children.”

She explained that family, friends and a sense of belonging had helped draw her back to the UK. At the time, Joss even floated the possibility that Harry could eventually follow her lead.

She said: “Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice.”

Read more: ‘Concerns’ over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘true motivation’ amid UK return: ‘The king and royal family have been blindsided’

His interest in British education and family life now looks particularly striking.

Harry and Meghan will move back to the UK. Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are expected to begin attending school in Britain in September.

The family will reportedly establish a base at a private, non-royal residence. Details about their home and the children’s school remain private.

Harry and Meghan also plan to keep their properties in Montecito, California, and Portugal. Meghan will reportedly continue running her lifestyle company, As Ever, while Harry spends more time with his UK charities and the Invictus community.

Joss Stone appears at Sentebale Concert hosted by Prince Harry in 2016 (Credit: Shutterstock)

What Harry and Meghan’s UK return means for their royal roles

The Sussexes will remain private individuals and non-working members of the royal family, it’s claimed. Reports say King Charles has ruled out any return to a “half-in, half-out” arrangement.

Charles reportedly learnt about the move on Sunday. However, the king is said to welcome the opportunity to spend more private time with Harry, Meghan and his grandchildren.

The development follows the family’s private reunion with King Charles at Highgrove in July. That gathering marked the king’s first meeting with Archie and Lilibet in four years.

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 before establishing their home in California. Their reported return does not reverse that decision or restore their former duties.

Harry has also avoided publicly explaining the move so far. When asked about the reports during a veterans’ event in Washington DC, he replied: “Nothing to say.”

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