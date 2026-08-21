Kerry Katona and the other three Atomic Kitten members could all be featuring in a new documentary about the group’s highs and lows.

A production company has reportedly started reaching out to Natasha Hamilton, Liz McClarnon, Jenny Frost and Kerry, according to The Sun.

The proposed programme reportedly takes its cue from Boyzone’s three-part Sky documentary. It would explore Atomic Kitten’s early-noughties success, line-up changes and highly publicised disagreements.

However, the project remains at the outreach stage. The report says none of the women has officially agreed to take part.

Atomic Kitten documentary reportedly wants all four singers

An unnamed insider told The Sun: “Atomic Kitten were one of the most successful girl groups of the noughties and it feels like the right time for their story to be told.

“A production company has started reaching out to all four members to appear in a documentary to celebrate their success and of course chart the lows, including the highly publicised fall-outs among the girls.”

“None of the girls have signed on officially yet but Kerry is top of the wish list as she’s known for not holding back,” they continued.

Atomic Kitten shot to fame with a line-up featuring Natasha, Liz and Kerry. Kerry left one year after the release of the group’s debut album, with Jenny then joining in her place.

The line-up changed several times over the following years. Atomic Kitten last performed as a trio in 2021, while Natasha and Liz played gigs as a duo the next year.

In 2024, Natasha announced that she would step away from the band and concentrate on her solo career.

Those changes would give a potential documentary a long and eventful history to explore. Securing all four perspectives would also let each singer give her own account of the group’s success and difficult periods.

ED! has contacted Kerry for comment.

Kerry is an original member of Atomic Kitten (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Could Kerry Katona reunite with Atomic Kitten?

Kerry last worked with Atomic Kitten in 2014. However, Natasha ruled out another professional reunion with her former bandmate earlier this year.

Speaking to the Mirror, Natasha said: “I wish Kerry all the best. That girl has been out there. She’s a hustler. She looks after those kids so well. Fair play to the girl.

“There’s no big thing, but when it comes to work, that isn’t going to happen.”

Kerry has since said that she no longer has contact with the other women. During an appearance on Unfiltered with Lucy Kennedy, she made a direct appeal to Natasha and Liz.

She said: “No [we’re not in touch]. I’m gutted because I love the girls to bits. Tash, Liz, if you’re watching, give us a call.”

Read more: Kerry Katona, 45, packs on PDA in string bikini with hunky 33-year-old boyfriend: ‘What more could one want’

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