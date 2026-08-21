Jason Manford has reportedly paid £1.1 million to settle a tax demand linked to his holding company, Invisible Man Ltd.

The Sun claims the demand totalled £1,131,833 and related to unpaid PAYE and National Insurance. Invisible Man Ltd, which held investment properties, entered voluntary liquidation in 2017.

The financial pressure reportedly came alongside costs connected to Jason’s 2017 split from first wife Catherine. Reports claim he then sold properties from a 10-home portfolio to help cover both commitments.

Jason faced a £1.1 million tax bill (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why did Jason Manford face a £1.1 million tax bill?

According to The Sun, the PAYE and National Insurance demand applied to Invisible Man Ltd rather than Jason personally. However, the publication reports that the comedian paid the money needed to settle it.

A Companies House report quoted by the newspaper described the business and its property interests. It said: “The principal activity of the company was that of a holding Company, which held a portfolio of investment properties.”

Jason had reportedly assembled a collection of 10 rental homes across Greater Manchester after finding success in entertainment. The tax demand and divorce costs later prompted him to sell properties from that portfolio, the reports claim.

ED! has contacted Jason’s reps for comment.

Property sales reportedly raised more than £3 million

The Sun reports that the property sales brought in more than £3 million. The money reportedly helped Jason meet the tax demand and costs arising from the end of his first marriage.

The financial claims concern events surrounding the company’s liquidation and Jason’s marital split in 2017. Since then, he has continued working across comedy, radio and theatre.

His recent work has included presenting on BBC Radio 2. He also took a leading role in the Manchester premiere of Broadway musical Something Rotten.

Jason Manford reveals three-stone weight loss

Away from the reported tax settlement, Jason has also spoken about losing around three stone over 18 months. He credited padel tennis and broader lifestyle changes for his transformation.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun about his new sporting interest, Jason said: “I’ve been on it with padel tennis. I’ve lost probably about three stone, I think, in around 18 months.”

The comedian said he became heavily involved in the sport and joined a fitness group with other dads. He also had access to a personal trainer and nutritionist, but stressed the value of encouragement from his brother and friends in a WhatsApp group.

Jason also told The Sun that he had experienced persistent soreness in his knees. He said a doctor warned that he could eventually need knee replacements if he did not lose weight.

The comedian previously made his size part of his stand-up material. However, his recent comments show that health concerns, regular activity and support from those close to him drove his latest changes.

Read more: ‘I found it very difficult to deal with’: Jason Manford on traumatic health battle in emotional video

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.