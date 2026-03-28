‘I found it very difficult to deal with’: Jason Manford on traumatic health battle in emotional video

Comedian and actor Jason Manford, who is appearing on Big Night of Musicals 2026 by the National Lottery tonight (March 28), previously opened up about his mental health battle.

The 44-year-old, who is also on his A Manford All Seasons Tour across the UK, once shared a heartfelt video with fans to discuss why he had been absent from social media.

Jason opened up about his battle with his mental health (Credit: YouTube)

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Jason Manford opened up about mental health battle

In a Facebook video shared in May 2019, Jason revealed he had been less active online due to his health.

“I wouldn’t go as far as to say a breakdown, but I had a struggle mentally and I found it very difficult to deal with,” Jason told fans.

Opening up about his struggles with anxiety and depression, he said social media can often make things worse and urged people to speak openly about their problems.

The Manchester-born star added that people — “especially blokes” — don’t talk about mental health enough, despite male suicide being such a serious issue.

“It’s taken me this long to be brave enough to say it… I’ve been struggling, you know, finding things hard and I think sometimes social media can not help with that,” he continued.

Jason offered advice to his fans (Credit: YouTube)

‘I felt like I’d let my kids down’

Manford said it’s not just trolls that have an impact, but also “bad news and nastiness… even down to comparing your life”.

The father of six revealed he suffers from anxiety and depression, admitting that at his lowest, he “felt like I’d let my kids down and I couldn’t do my job anymore”.

He has four children from his first marriage to Catherine. Together, they are parents to twin girls, born in 2009, a third daughter who was born in 2010, and a son who was born in 2012.

He also shares two children with his second wife, Lucy Dyke.

Jason then offered a piece of advice that he was given, something that helped him get “through this day”.

“Just because you’re struggling doesn’t mean you’re failing,” he said. “The next time you’re struggling, maybe say it to someone you love,” Jason added.

Read more: Jason Manford: Sexting scandal that almost ruined his career, weight loss journey, and why he had to leave Twitter after tragedy

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