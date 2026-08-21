Eamonn Holmes has spent four months away from his breakfast programme with GB News following a stroke.

The 66-year-old presenter has stayed off-air since suffering a stroke in April. GB News said at the time that he was responding well to treatment and had requested privacy while he recovered.

According to a Daily Mail report, senior figures at the channel have since had limited contact with Eamonn.

Eamonn Holmes focusing on recovery amid GB News break

An insider told the Daily Mail: “Everyone has started to accept Eamonn won’t be coming back to do the same job as he did before. They have barely heard from him in months and he isn’t on social media any more.”

The report claimed his son Declan is handling work-related matters during his recovery.

Eamonn joined the channel’s breakfast line-up in 2022. The report describes him as one of GB News’ highest-paid presenters.

Eamonn Holmes and Ellie Costello on GB News (Credit: GB News)

Changing GB Breakfast line-up

Ellie Costello has continued to lead the breakfast programme during Eamonn’s absence. She has worked alongside a selection of different co-presenters.

The line-up faced further disruption when Stephen Dixon temporarily took time away from the programme for health reasons.

Eamonn Holmes and his girlfriend Katie Alexander were arm-in-arm (Credit: Shutterstock)

Eamonn Holmes remains focused on stroke recovery

GB News initially expressed hope that Eamonn would eventually return. In its statement after his stroke, the channel said: “Eamonn was taken ill last week, and it was later confirmed he had suffered a stroke. He is currently responding well to treatment. Eamonn has asked for privacy as he focuses on getting better.”

The broadcaster also addressed his recovery in June after GB News won a TRIC award. In a statement, he said: “I’d dearly wished I could have been there to celebrate with the team, but for now my focus has to be on making a full recovery and getting back to my best.”

The stroke followed several years of health difficulties for the former This Morning presenter.

Eamonn has previously undergone spinal surgery and spoken openly about chronic pain. He has also relied on mobility aids and carers while trying to regain his independence.

ED! has contacted representatives for GB News for comment.

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