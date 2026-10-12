Molly-Mae Hague has admitted she struggles to change her diet, despite promising herself a fresh start every morning.

Speaking in her latest YouTube vlog, the Love Island star described relying on snacks instead of cooking proper meals. Sharing a glimpse of her meal, which consisted of sausages, mash and veg, Molly-Mae said: “The way my body needs this dinner, I can’t even explain. I’m in that space again guys where I’m absolutely spiralling about my diet, my overall health.

“I’m in this horrendous habit these days of eating, all I can describe as, is crap. But in small amounts.”

Her concerns also centre on motherhood. Molly-Mae said she worries about the example she sets her daughter and wants to take better care of herself.

The 27-year-old blamed laziness and said she felt “ashamed” of how she was eating.

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her diet (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague explains her diet struggles

Discussing food, Molly-Mae described a pattern of eating small amounts of convenience food throughout the day. In her mind, keeping those portions small had made the habit feel acceptable.

She told viewers: “I don’t eat proper vegetables. I don’t eat proper nutrients.”

Her comments came as she ate sausage and mash, with sweetcorn and broccoli. She also described cutting corners, putting gravy into a mug rather than getting out a jug.

The issue, she explained, wasn’t a lack of belief that she could change her habits. She watches TikTok videos featuring people who have changed their approach to diet and exercise.

Describing her morning resolve, she said: “Today’s going to be the day I’m going to make a change.”

Molly-Mae admitted her diet habits are “horrendous” (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague’s former home remains empty

Her eating habits weren’t the only unresolved issue she discussed. The vlog also took Molly-Mae back to her former Cheshire house, which she said has stood empty for a year.

She bought the six-bedroom property in April 2022 for a reported £3.8million. She now lives with partner Tommy Fury and their two children in a reported £5million Victorian home.

Their new property has seven bedrooms and an indoor swimming pool.

However, her old house remains fully furnished, and returning there made her emotional. She explained that she was visiting to shoot content against clean, clear backgrounds.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague admits she ‘wants another baby’ despite ‘not keeping her head above water’ with two children

Keeping it solely for filming doesn’t appeal to her, though. Molly-Mae said the house feels too special to sell, but renting it out has also proved difficult.

She nearly accepted a rental offer before deciding against it at the last minute. After considering tax, she felt the arrangement wasn’t worthwhile.

She also worried a tenant might not appreciate the property.

On its future, she admitted: “I don’t really know what my plan is.”

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