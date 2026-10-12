Tiger King star Carole Baskin defends tiger who mauled man to death at UK wildlife park

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has defended the tiger involved in a fatal attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Speaking to The Sun, the Netflix star said the animal should not be blamed for the tragedy.

She also expressed sympathy for the man’s loved ones and visitors who witnessed the incident.

The man, described by eyewitnesses as being in his 20s, died after entering the enclosure at the attraction on Saturday.

The Siberian tiger, Altai, was unharmed and will not be put down.

Carole has spoken out (Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Carole Baskin on the tiger’s behaviour

She said: “The tiger was not doing anything wrong by being a tiger.”

Carole stressed that tigers remain powerful wild predators, regardless of captivity, training or familiarity with people.

The full circumstances remained unclear. Carole said “it would be wrong to speculate” about what led to the man’s death.

She added: “I am relieved to hear that the animal was not harmed.”

The 65-year-old founded Big Cat Rescue in Tampa and continues to run it with her husband.

Carole became internationally known through Netflix’s Tiger King documentary in 2020. She later appeared on Dancing With The Stars.

Her comments called for reflection on people’s relationship with wild animals following the loss of life.

She hoped the tragedy would encourage efforts to protect wild cats in their natural habitats.

Carole said she was “relieved” the tiger wasn’t put down (Credit: ITV / Shutterstock)

Yorkshire Wildlife Park investigation continues

A police investigation into the man’s death remains ongoing, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reported that he had asked another visitor to photograph him with Altai before entering the enclosure.

He then climbed over a metre-high viewing barrier and fell around 15 feet into the tiger’s enclosure.

Keepers used gas-powered acoustic guns to drive Altai towards a shelter before securing the animal.

Emergency crews attended, including an air ambulance, land ambulances and a doctor. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Staff evacuated the park and erected screens around the visitors’ path.

The Sun also reported a third day of closure, with floral tributes left at the park’s entrance.

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