John Stamos shares sad news on Beach Boys legend Mike Love amid ‘serious health challenges’

Beach Boys legend Mike Love is facing significant health challenges but remains determined to perform, John Stamos has revealed.

The Full House actor shared the update in an Instagram tribute ahead of an October 11 appearance with the Beach Boys.

The post, shared jointly with Mike, followed fan concern after footage showed the Beach Boys co-founder performing while seated.

John did not disclose a diagnosis or explain the nature of the 85-year-old musician’s health problems.

Mike has sparked concern (Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock)

Mike Love determined to keep performing

In his tribute, John described a difficult balance between Mike’s health and his wish to keep performing.

He wrote: “Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage.”

According to John, Mike feels he needs the company of his band, audience and friends to lift his spirits.

The actor also expressed hope that Mike would continue doing what he loves for years to come. However, he acknowledged uncertainty about what lies ahead.

Their planned appearance was at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

John Stamos shared an update (Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock)

John Stamos’s four decades with the Beach Boys

The Nashville date forms part of the Beach Boys’ tour marking 60 years of their album Pet Sounds.

John has joined the band for performances since 1985. He has also appeared as a special guest at several shows on the anniversary tour.

For the 63-year-old actor, the relationship is deeply personal.

John described Mike as both a mentor and a father figure, alongside his role as a musical hero.

He credited Mike with teaching him how to command a stage and connect with an audience. Those lessons, he said, had shaped him as a musician, entertainer and person.

Mike is currently touring to celebrate 60 years of The Beach Boys (Credit: Jaime Schultz/Shutterstock)

Mike Love’s friendship with John Stamos extends beyond music

Mike became ordained to officiate John’s wedding to Caitlin McHugh in 2018.

John also reflected on the experiences Mike had shared with his family, including his young son.

Looking back over 41 years together, he recalled travelling, hotel stays and private moments away from the stage.

He wrote: “Mike didn’t just give me a place in his band. He gave me a place in his life.”

John credited Mike with bringing happiness to several generations through more than 7,000 concerts.

His tribute also acknowledged the difficulty of seeing someone he admired facing ill health.

For the Nashville show, John said he wanted to focus fully on the music and their time together. He hoped to take in the harmonies, familiar jokes and cheers, cherishing each moment of the evening.

His message ended: “We don’t know what tomorrow brings. But we have tonight.”

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