Strictly Come Dancing star Graeme Hall has reportedly been quietly dating NHS worker Nicola Worth for five years.

The Sun reports that Graeme and Nicola, known as Nikki, have now been photographed together for the first time near their shared home in Banbury.

Nikki is also said to be supporting the 60-year-old through his Strictly Come Dancing stint, with her help reportedly extending to helping him practice his moves.

Graeme Hall is competing on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Nikki supports Graeme Hall on Strictly Come Dancing

Graeme is partnered with Lauren Oakley on the BBC dance competition, and Nikki has reportedly met his professional partner and is proud of how he is progressing, according to a friend who spoke to The Sun.

They said: “Nikki helps him practice his moves and gives Graeme confidence when he’s had a rough day.”

She is also said to be helping him record video messages for fans. Her social media know-how has encouraged Graeme to connect directly with his followers as he campaigns for their votes.

Friends reportedly see Nikki as a key source of encouragement during Graeme’s demanding rehearsal schedule. But their romance started several years before he stepped onto the Strictly dancefloor.

Graeme Hall’s relationship after his divorce

Graeme’s marriage to accountant Elinor Perry came to an end in 2019.

A source said the TV star took time to rebuild his life before meeting Nikki through friends two years later.

They told The Sun: “Starting again as a man in your fifties is never easy but Graeme took his time.”

The couple have reportedly made a conscious decision to keep their relationship away from social media. A friend also said Nikki is slightly younger than Graeme.

Graeme Hall is dancing with Lauren Oakley on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Graeme Hall aims to climb the Strictly leaderboard

The professional dog trainer made an impressive start to his Strictly journey, finishing second on the combined leaderboard after the first two weeks.

His latest jive to Jackie Wilson’s Reet Petite, however, earned 25 points and left him sitting in the middle of the table.

A TV insider told The Sun that Graeme is determined to push his way back towards the top.

Read more: Strictly fans ‘figure out’ Shirley Ballas’ stunt double after 66-year-old judge ‘backflipped’ during performance

Graeme faces competition from the likes of Lacey Turner and Delta Goodrem.

For Graeme, though, there is no shortage of support behind the scenes. Nikki is reportedly firmly in his corner as he works to improve his position on the leaderboard.

The source said that Nikki believes Graeme could “go all the way”.

ED! has contacted representatives for Graeme for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday, October 17 with Icons Week from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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