Freddy Brazier lifts the lid on ‘tough’ relationship with nan Jackiey Budden: ‘I was always going to be troubled’

Freddy Brazier has described his relationship with nan Jackiey Budden as difficult, while accepting responsibility for his own choices.

Speaking on The Terry Stone Connection podcast, he reflected on their bond and his mental health.

The 22-year-old acknowledged that he had smoked cannabis before becoming more involved in doing so with his grandmother. He also considered where continuing with his earlier group might have led him.

Freddy said his relationship with his grandmother has been ‘tough’ (Credit: YouTube)

Freddy Brazier opens up about relationship with Jackiey Budden

Despite his concerns about Jackiey’s influence, Freddy made clear that he held himself accountable. “So no one’s to blame other than myself,” he said.

“I feel like I was always going to be troubled and be the brother that goes down the wrong path,” Freddy continued.

He opened up further about his relationship with his grandmother, expressing: “I’d do anything for her, it’s been tough and mentally I don’t think I would be where I am now.”

Freddy also spoke about older brother Bobby, expressing happiness at seeing him doing well. He remained hopeful and believed his own progress would come too.

For now, Freddy is trying not to rush himself. “I’m not putting too much pressure on myself,” he said.

Freddy has spent the past decade with Jackiey (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Freddy and Jackiey’s family history

Freddy’s mother, Jade Goody, died from cervical cancer on Mother’s Day in 2009. He was just four years old.

His dad, Jeff Brazier, subsequently raised Freddy and Bobby, with support from their grandmother Jackiey.

However, the family’s relationships have faced difficulties over the years. MailOnline reports that Jeff sought legal restrictions on contact between Freddy and Jackiey, before later dropping the action.

The report says Freddy sided with his grandmother during that dispute.

Freddy previously discussed cannabis use on the A Load Of Old Cobblers podcast in August 2025. He said he had started smoking at 12 and alleged that Jackiey had contributed to him becoming hooked.

During that earlier interview, he also disclosed having attended rehab and having been sectioned.

Freddy Brazier discusses comparisons with Jade Goody

In his latest interview, Freddy said he recognised similarities between his and Jackiey’s thought patterns, particularly around overthinking.

He also described mixed feelings about his grandmother comparing him to Jade. Those comments left him unsure how to react.

“I don’t know whether to be hurt about it or to laugh,” he said.

Freddy spoke about the past decade, saying he had spent much of that time with Jackiey.

Read more: Freddy Brazier hits back at vile comment from troll regarding late mum Jade Goody after showing off manual labour job

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!