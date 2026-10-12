Freddy Brazier has claimed he used some of his Celebrity Race Across the World budget to buy drugs while filming in Brazil.

The 22-year-old opened up about the decision during a new podcast appearance, as he reflected on the emotional challenges he faced while taking part in the BBC show.

Freddy competed alongside his dad, Jeff Brazier, in the 2024 series.

Freddy Brazier has admitted he spent some of his BBC Celebrity Race Across the World budget on drugs (credit: BBC)

The pair each received a £1,100 budget for their journey across Central America.

Contestants have to make their money last for travel, food and accommodation, without access to their phones or bank cards.

However, Freddy claims he spent some of the money on drugs, sparking an angry reaction from some BBC licence fee payers.

Freddy Brazier makes Celebrity Race Across the World drugs claim

Freddy and his TV star dad Jeff took part in the second series of Celebrity Race Across the World, which aired on BBC One in August 2024.

The father and son travelled more than 7,800 miles, from Belém in Brazil to Frutillar in Chile. However, filming coincided with Mother’s Day, which Freddy admitted he was not mentally prepared to face.

Freddy’s mum, Big Brother star Jade Goody, died from cervical cancer on Mother’s Day in March 2009. She was just 27, while Freddy was only four years old.

Speaking on the Terry Stone Connection podcast, Freddy explained that he wanted to be alone on Mother’s Day.

Reflecting on his decision to join the show, he said: “I almost forced myself to do it.”

He continued: “I weren’t [sic] in the place mentally, and when I knew that we were going to be filming over Mother’s Day as well, I was like, ‘Oh [bleep], I’m going to have cameras in my face on [bleep-ing] Mother’s Day. I want to be alone’.”

Freddy recalled leaving his hotel through a window that evening. He said an employee had warned him that it “wasn’t the safest area”.

Freddy’s mum Jade Goody died on Mother’s Day in 2009 (Credit: BBC)

‘I’ve taken some money out of the budget’

Freddy said he made his way to the beach, where he spotted bracelet makers he had met previously.

He explained: “I was like, ‘I’m okay, I’m okay’, and I’ve gone to the beach and we’d seen these people before, they were couples and they make bracelets with countries on.

“And they bought me a beer and I’ve taken some money out of the budget we were given, and I’ve went and bought myself a three five [of cannabis] in Brazil on Mother’s Day.

“And smoked it with these two bracelet makers on the beach while looking at the stars.”

Freddy described the experience as “beautiful”, but admitted that using the money this way had been “so wrong”.

Looking back on his actions, he said: “And I was very selfish. Looking back, and reflecting as I’m speaking, I was very selfish to do so because that could have cost us the show.”

He also opened up about how distressed he had felt at the thought of being filmed on Mother’s Day.

“But I feel like I needed that joint, honest to God. I felt like I needed that joint, otherwise I was getting kicked off the show anyway because I wasn’t in the greatest headspace and I didn’t want to be filmed on Mother’s Day.”

Freddy acknowledged that his decision could have put both his and his dad’s place in the BBC competition at risk.

Freddy Brazier admits breaking his promise to dad Jeff

The father and son eventually finished third in the competition. Scott Mills and his husband, Sam Vaughan, won the race, while other contestants included Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen, alongside Kelly Brook and her husband, Jeremy Parisi.

Freddy also discussed the interviews he and Jeff completed before setting off on their journey.

Freddy competed in Celebrity Race Across the World with his TV star dad Jeff (Credit: BBC)

He said: “It came at a [blep-ing] bad time, to be honest. Like the week before the master interviews, I’d had quite an extreme episode and I’d calmed down by the time of the interviews.”

Freddy recalled visiting a girlfriend in Birmingham before attending the BBC interviews. He admitted he had smoked cannabis despite promising his dad he would not turn up under the influence.

“I had smoked up there the night before the master interviews like a [bleep-head] after promising my dad I wasn’t going to come there being high.

“But I lied, turned up there, no [bleep-ing]sleep. Knackered. And I think I must have had bags under my eyes, because the amount of [bleep-ing] make-up they put on me was a joke.”

BBC taxpayers fume at Freddy Brazier’s admission

Freddy’s confession has prompted a furious response from some BBC licence fee payers. Jeff’s son became a dad himself last year.

A standard colour TV licence currently costs £180 a year.

One angry licence fee payer complained online: “So this is what the license payers money goes on?”

Another wrote: “The public money, licence fees money???”

A third commented: “Why are the taxpayers, sorry, licence fees, paying for this ridiculous family?”

Someone else quipped: “Glad I don’t pay for a TV licence if that’s what they waste money on.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

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