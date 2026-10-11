Scarlett Moffatt has shared the moment her son Jude met his baby brother Clark for the first time.

She posted the hospital pictures on Instagram, with partner Scott Dobinson alongside her and their two boys.

The family moment follows Scarlett and Scott welcoming their second child, with the birth announced on October 9.

Scarlett described how much it meant to see her eldest step into his new role: “Watching the boy who first made me a mammy become a big brother is a moment I’ll treasure forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett Moffatt shares photos of her eldest son meeting baby brother

The pictures show Scarlett sitting up in her hospital bed, with both boys close beside her.

Jude sits between his mum’s legs, cuddling Clark as his little brother partly rests on his lap. Clark wears a cream-coloured baby suit and lies across one of Scarlett’s legs.

Scott stands by the bedside, smiling as the brothers meet.

There’s also a present involved in the introduction. Scarlett joked about Clark’s choice of a Transformer toy for Jude in the caption accompanying the pictures.

She pointed followers towards the final slide of her post for that part of the family update.

Scarlett Moffatt announced her pregnancy in April

Back in April, Scarlett announced she was expecting her second baby.

Her pregnancy reveal came in a short video featuring a scan and an appearance from Jude.

He could be heard talking about becoming a big brother, while Scarlett held up the scan alongside Scott.

The announcement focused on the couple’s gratitude and excitement about adding another child to their family. Scarlett also shared her confidence that Jude would make a wonderful older brother.

At the time, she wrote: “We are so grateful, so excited, and still a little bit in shock…”

Scott and Scarlett are parents to another son (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Scarlett Moffatt shares Clark’s arrival

In her birth announcement on Friday, Scarlett introduced her newborn as Clark Xander Dobinson.

She said he had arrived on Monday, a little earlier than expected. She also explained that his arrival hadn’t been quite as straightforward as she had expected.

Read more: Pregnant Scarlett Moffatt shares beautiful photos of baby shower

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star also shared an emotional message for her newborn.

She wrote: “Our hearts have never been so full, and I’d do it all again for you, Clark.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!