Strictly star Annabel Croft beams as her TV star daughter gets married

Annabel Croft has celebrated her daughter Lily Saffron Coleman’s wedding to Felix McCorquodale in London.

The couple married at St Mary’s Church in Battersea on Saturday, according to the Daily Mail.

Sharing wedding pictures on Instagram, Lily described the celebrations as the “best weekend ever”. Her older sister Amber shared her delight too.

The family milestone came more than three years after the death of Annabel’s husband Mel Coleman. Mel, Lily’s father, died in May 2023, aged 60.

Annabel told the Daily Mail that Felix later revealed Mel had given his blessing before his death. She relayed Mel’s words: “You definitely have my permission to marry Lily.”

She only discovered their conversation after Mel’s death.

Annabel Croft’s daughter has got married (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Annabel Croft’s daughter Lily Coleman’s London wedding celebrations

Family photographs brought Annabel together with the newlyweds and other family members and friends. Annabel chose bronze for the occasion, pairing her patterned gown’s flowing sleeves with a matching floral headpiece.

Lily, 28, had a wardrobe change before the evening celebrations. The sports presenter switched into a short, feathered white dress and bright pink platform heels.

For the ceremony, she had chosen ivory, with sheer sleeves, a draped neckline and a long train. Pink, purple and burgundy blooms filled her bouquet.

At the Belgravia reception venue, Wild by Tart, flowers decorated the banquet tables and joined fruit on the cake. Guests found personalised menus and place settings among candles and striped lamps.

Later, dancing took the celebrations beneath a disco ball.

Felix McCorquodale’s connection to Princess Diana

Felix, 31, works in insurance and has a family connection to Princess Diana’s stepmother, Raine Spencer.

Raine married Diana’s father, John Spencer, in 1976. She was previously known as Raine McCorquodale.

Felix wore a pale pink waistcoat and matching tie beneath his dark tailcoat. Striped trousers completed his traditional morning dress.

Outside the riverside church, bagpipes celebrated his Scottish heritage.

After the vows, a vintage black convertible carried the couple away, with ribbons and wedding signs decorating the car.

Annabel Croft’s growing family

Lily and Felix announced their engagement in September last year.

Annabel welcomed the news, declaring: “The most wonderful news and makes me so happy.”

The former British tennis number one has also become a grandmother twice since losing Mel.

Read more: Annabel Croft’s family ‘celebrate’ adorable baby news and sweet name tribute

She has spoken openly about her grief and credited Strictly Come Dancing with helping her cope. Annabel competed in the 2023 series with Johannes Radebe, reaching the semi-finals.

She described having something positive to focus on as healing during that difficult winter.

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