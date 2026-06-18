Annabel Croft’s baby news has brought a happy new chapter for the former tennis star and BBC commentator, with the 59-year-old said to be “bursting with pride” after welcoming a new granddaughter into the family.

Charlie Coleman, Annabel’s 29-year-old son, and his wife Honour Wainwright, 30, have welcomed their first child together. They confirmed that their daughter was born earlier this month and named her Cosima Elizabeth Annabel Coleman.

The name carries a touching family meaning. Honour told the Daily Mail: “Cosima is named after both her amazing grannies.” She explained that her own mother goes by Annie, while her full name is Elizabeth, and the baby’s middle names also honour Annabel.

Annabel Croft’s family baby joy after heartbreak

The arrival of baby Cosima comes more than three years after the death of Annabel’s husband, Mel Coleman. He died in May 2023 at the age of 60 after sepsis and stage-four colon cancer.

Big news for the Croft family! (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Because of that loss, the family’s latest news feels especially poignant. A friend said: “Annabel is bursting with pride. She has been counting down the days to meet her new grandchild. This is such a special time for the family.”

Although this is Charlie and Honour’s first child, it is not Annabel’s first grandchild. In fact, she became a grandmother again less than a year after her eldest daughter Amber Rose welcomed a son, Arlo William Melvyn Llewellyn, last October.

That baby name also carried a tribute. Amber and her husband Hector Llewellyn gave their son the middle name Melvyn in memory of Annabel’s late husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annabel Croft (@annabel_croft)

How Charlie Coleman and Honour Wainwright shared the baby news

Charlie and Honour, who married last August, had already shared their pregnancy news in February. At the time, Honour posted a picture of her baby bump from the couple’s honeymoon at a luxury safari lodge in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the couple have built careers away from the spotlight. Honour works as a marketing director for her family’s jewellery business, Boodles, while Charlie works in finance.

According to the Mail, exclusive family photos showed Annabel smiling as she held her new granddaughter beside Honour’s mother. Another image showed Charlie and Honour at home with their baby girl.

A family celebration with sweet tributes

The birth adds to a run of major family milestones for Annabel Croft. Last year, Charlie and Honour married in Hampshire in a stylish celebration that Honour once said she wanted to feel “more Kate Moss than Kate Middleton.”

Details from the wedding reflected the family’s sense of fun. Annabel wore a floral gown with a feathered fascinator, while the newlyweds left in a vintage Land Rover with tennis rackets tied to the back as a nod to Charlie’s famous mother.

Annabel has some wonderful family news (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Later, guests enjoyed dinner under an ivy-covered pavilion. Charlie performed his wedding dance to You’re the One that I Want from Grease, and Annabel was reportedly seen crowd surfing with her new daughter-in-law.

The former British number one has even embraced grandmother life with a nickname of her own. She proudly calls herself “Grannabel”.

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