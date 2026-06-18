Lee Andrews, Katie Price’s husband, has hit out at Susanna Reid over remarks she made on Good Morning Britain.

He accused Susanna of unfairly judging him and said she should “lose her job” after she rolled her eyes during a discussion about him this week.

Lee, who recently married Katie Price, spoke out on Instagram more than a month after he had been due to appear on Good Morning Britain. Instead of staying quiet, he directly challenged Susanna and insisted he wants to face her on live TV.

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews has hit out at Susanna Reid (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Lee Andrews Susanna Reid row erupts after GMB comments

Lee took aim at Susanna after she reacted dismissively when his name came up during a GMB segment. He said: “What is Susanna Reid rolling her eyes at?”

He then added: “I’m not gonna comment on that, because obviously I’ll get onto the sofa with Katie at some point and we’ll thrash it out. And she can be as forthcoming as she likes.”

However, Lee did not stop there. He also claimed Susanna had judged him without proof and said her comments crossed a line.

“But to actually judge me without any evidence, calling me a conman, she should lose her job for that,” he said.

He also argued that she had “no solid evidence other than an ex coming forward”.

Katie appeared on GMB in May without Lee (Credit: ITV)

What Susanna Reid said about Lee Andrews on Good Morning Britain

The clash followed comments Susanna made during a recent GMB discussion. Entertainment reporter Richard Arnold had been updating viewers on Lee’s whereabouts after his time in Dubai’s Al Awir jail.

Earlier in the week, Lee had claimed he was “captured at gunpoint” and “slapped around” during the ordeal before Katie saved him. Meanwhile, Susanna appeared unimpressed as the segment unfolded.

With her arms crossed for much of the discussion, she bluntly told Richard: “I think my eyes just rolled out of my head.”

That moment appears to have sparked Lee’s angry response.

Why Katie Price and Lee Andrews were due on GMB together

Katie and Lee had been booked to appear together on Good Morning Britain on May 12. Yet the planned interview fell apart at the last minute when Lee did not make it to the UK in time.

Why Katie Price appeared on GMB without Lee Andrews Katie Price was due to appear on Good Morning Britain with Lee Andrews on May 12, but the joint interview did not go ahead as planned. Lee was expected to travel from Dubai for the appearance.

He did not make it to the UK in time.

Katie still appeared on the programme on her own.

During that interview, Susanna Reid asked Katie whether Lee was “unreliable”. The missed appearance has become an important part of the wider fallout, as Lee has since said he wants to join Katie on the GMB sofa and address the row directly.

Katie had believed her husband was flying in from Dubai for the appearance. However, he pulled out late, and GMB reportedly removed social media posts promoting the segment.

Even so, Katie still appeared on the programme alone. During that interview, Susanna asked whether Lee was “unreliable”. Katie replied: “Not to me.”

Susanna had also previously warned Katie about Lee’s alleged “lies”, which added more tension to the situation. As a result, the latest exchange has only deepened the public fallout.

Lee hit out at Susanna on his Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Lee Andrews and Susanna Reid dispute keeps spotlight on Katie Price

Meanwhile, Lee was released on Friday after spending weeks in Dubai’s Al Awir prison, where Katie had said he had been “missing”. Since then, attention has quickly shifted back to his relationship with Katie and his ongoing dispute with Susanna.

Read more: ‘Reason’ Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews was in prison finally revealed as he faces being locked up again

He now says he wants to join Katie on the GMB sofa and settle the matter face to face. Whether that happens remains to be seen. According to The Sun, Lee is determined to challenge Susanna directly after feeling mocked on national television.

As reported in The Sun, the row began after Susanna’s on-air reaction and has now turned into a very public war of words.

ED! has contacted representatives for Susanna Reid and GMB for comment.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.