Katie Price and Lee Andrews are back together, but the drama around the couple is far from over.

Fresh claims now suggest Lee was jailed in Dubai over unpaid debts, and he could end up behind bars again if he fails to clear what is owed within 14 days.

Lee had vanished in May after missing a planned Good Morning Britain appearance with Katie. At the time, Katie said he had been “kidnapped”. However, weeks later, he resurfaced in Dubai’s Al-Awir prison before reappearing on Instagram.

Lee Andrews was in prison in Dubai (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Why Katie Price and Lee Andrews are back in the spotlight

According to The Sun, which has reportedly seen court documents Lee was locked up over unpaid debts, including money owed to a law firm. He now reportedly has two weeks to repay the outstanding amount or risk arrest again.

One debt is said to total 266,060 Dirhams, around £54,000, and relates to rent-a-car company Rotana Star. The claim dates back to 2022. Meanwhile, a second case involved 74,817.50 Dirhams, about £15,000, allegedly owed to a UAE legal firm.

Lee Andrews’ Dubai debt case: the key figures and timeline Fresh reports have put the focus on the timeline behind Lee Andrews’ reported detention in Dubai. Lee was said to have missed a planned TV appearance before later resurfacing in Dubai.

Reports cited in the article say one claim relates to 266,060 Dirhams, around £54,000, linked to a rent-a-car company and dating back to 2022.

A second reported case involved 74,817.50 Dirhams, about £15,000, allegedly owed to a UAE legal firm.

That second matter was said to have triggered the arrest warrant.

Representatives reportedly asked for Lee’s release so he could access his bank account and settle the debt within 14 days. The reported position is that Lee has been released, but could face further action if the outstanding amount is not paid within the deadline.

That second matter reportedly triggered the arrest warrant. Even so, the report says Lee is not viewed by police as an “actively wanted” man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Lee Andrews’ Dubai debt case explained

In court, representatives for Lee reportedly asked for his release so he could access his bank account and pay what remained. A statement quoted in the report said: “The judgment debtor appeared before the court and was questioned regarding the reason for failure to pay the debt.”

It continued: “He stated his wife is currently outside the country and that he has been unable to access his bank account required to make payment. He requested a period of 14 days in order to settle the outstanding amount.”

Because of those debts, Lee would reportedly need to inform the CID before leaving Dubai. Therefore, even though he has been released, his situation still appears uncertain.

Claims about Katie Price’s role in Lee Andrews’ release

Reports say Katie did not pay towards Lee’s release. Still, she has stood by him and was seen reuniting with him after the ordeal.

A source quoted in the report claimed Lee “managed to talk himself out of jail” by promising to raise the money himself. The same source added: “He says Kate has been his rock, and helped him liaise with officials when he was banged-up. But that he hasn’t asked her to pay off any of his debts. He insists he can do that himself.”

As a result, the pressure is now on Lee to find around £69,000 within the deadline.

The drama surrounding Lee and Katie has been unfolding (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Lee Andrews’ own version of events

After his release, Lee denied that his arrest was linked to financial fraud or criminal activity. Instead, he posted a dramatic account on Instagram and said he was “safe and healthy and with his wife”.

Katie Price and Lee Andrews: why the case drew so much attention The story attracted attention not only because of the reported prison stay, but also because of the conflicting accounts around Lee Andrews’ disappearance. Katie Price had previously said he had been “kidnapped” after he missed a planned appearance. Later reporting said Lee had been in Dubai’s Al-Awir prison over unpaid debts. After his release, Lee shared his own version of events on Instagram and denied that the matter was linked to financial fraud or wider criminal activity. The combination of a high-profile relationship, a missing-person mystery and later court-related claims has kept the story in the spotlight.

He also claimed: “I was taken close to the Qatar Omani border [these countries do not share a border] at gunpoint and was captured by men with assault rifles.”

He went on to say: “They did slap me around a little bit, the little s**ts. I was hand-tied, shackled and also with a hood over my head.”

In addition, he alleged he had been taken to a “black site” and later “put into the system” after signing disclaimers with state security.

What happens next for Katie and Lee

For now, Katie appears relieved to have Lee back by her side. The pair were seen embracing, kissing and holding hands after their reunion, before heading to a rooftop cinema in Dubai to watch a World Cup game.

However, the bigger issue has not gone away. If the reported debts are not paid within the next two weeks, Lee could be re-arrested and sent back to prison.

ED! has contacted representatives for Katie for comment.

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