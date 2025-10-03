Strictly Come Dancing star Annabel Croft has shared her delight at becoming a grandmother for the very first time.

The sports star is a proud mum to three children: Amber, 31, Charlie, 29, and Lily, 27. She shares her children with husband of 30 years Mel Coleman who sadly died in May 2023, just weeks after being diagnosed with colon cancer that had “spread everywhere”.

However, following a tough few years for the family, recently, Annabel’s eldest daughter, Amber, gave birth to a “completely adorable” baby boy.

Annabel’s has daughter welcomed her first child (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Annabel Croft becomes gran for first time

Last week, Annabel’s daughter Amber took to her Instagram and shared her baby news. The yoga instructor shared several adorable snaps of her newborn son, whom she shares with her financier husband, Hector Llewellyn.

“Meet our little [bear emoji,” she wrote in the caption before revealing the tot’s name.

Paying tribute to her late father, Amber said: “Arlo William Melvyn Llewellyn. 16.09.25. Love you so so so much it hurts.”

Annabel ‘besotted’ over grandchild

Rushing to the comments section, Amber’s followers gushed over the baby update, including her famous mum.

Annabel – who appeared in the 2023 Strictly series – wrote: “‘Grannabel’ is besotted. He’s completely adorable.”

Someone else wrote: “Such wonderful news! Arlo looks adorable and perfect.”

A third chimed in: “What a cutie pie and yes he is adorable. Love the name Grannabel! Huge congratulations on this lovely happy news. Finally something to celebrate to put a smile back on that beautiful face.”

Another also gushed: “Congratulations to you all! What a beautiful boy. Gorgeous name too.”

Annabel’s baby news comes months after her son Charlie got married to Honour Wainwright.

Charlie tied the knot to his wife in August and Annabel uploaded several adorable snaps from their special day – with Annabel rocking a stunning cream lace top, styled with a printed skirt.

Her son, the groom, looked dapper in a three-piece suit, including a mint waistcoat. Meanwhile, the bride Honour oozed elegance in a stunning white wedding dress.

