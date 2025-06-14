Star of Strictly Annabel Croft has revealed how the hit BBC show served as a “wonderful distraction” after her husband died.

The former tennis player appeared on the show in 2023. She was paired with fan favourite Johannes Radebe and made it all the way to the semi-finals.

During the same year Annabel competed on the dancefloor, her husband, Mel Coleman, had died from cancer.

Annabel and Johannes reached the Strictly semi-finals (Credit: BBC)

Annabel Croft says Strictly helped her get through ‘terrible time’

During a new interview today’s (June 14) issue of the Mirror, Annabel explained that Strictly reminded her of her sports profession.

“Funnily enough, the show did remind me of the tennis tour. There is a lot of competition,” she said. However, after her husband had died just months prior, Annabel admitted it was and is “still a terrible time” for her, stating: “I don’t think you ever get over it.”

She continued: “But, for me, doing Strictly was a wonderful distraction. I spoke to a grief specialist who told me dance is one of the most amazing things for grief.”

Annabel had been married to Mel for 30 years and shared three children — Amber, Lily and Charlie — with him.

Outside of the dance techniques, Annabel explained she learned how commonplace wigs are in the television world.

“It is hard work but I learnt so much about wigs. Probably every single look you have seen on Strictly is a wig. They use the front part of your hair and create a scaffold and bolt it on. Now when I see stars with amazing hair, I know what it is!” she said.

She also joked that the glamorous costumes are also a “nightmare”, revealing the contestants are “sewn into your costumes”.

Annabel said Strictly changed her life (Credit: BBC)

‘I went through a lot of different emotions’

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Annabel explained how Strictly impacted her in a good way following her exit.

“Strictly really has been so life-changing! When I think back to week 1, I was apprehensive and terrified… a bit like a rabbit in the headlights. But Strictly has brought me out of my shell and allowed me to discover things about myself that I never knew,” she wrote.

Annabel continued: “I went through a lot of different emotions and I thank EVERYONE, friends, family, viewers, colleagues, who has supported us both, a long the way, because it’s all of you, who have kept us going and enabled us to get this far.”

“I’m not sure where I would be at mentally, had I not taken on this challenge and pushed myself out of my comfort zone and I am so appreciative that Strictly gave me this opportunity, at this time in my life.”

