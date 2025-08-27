Annabel Croft has been supported by fans after she announced her son had got – married two years after the death of her husband, Mel.

Annabel’s husband of 30 years, Mel Coleman, died in May 2023, just weeks after being diagnosed with colon cancer that had “spread everywhere”, leaving the former tennis star devastated. Annabel shared three children with Mel – Amber, 31, Charlie, 29, and Lily, 27.

And, this weekend, following a tough two years, Annabel had some delightful news to share with her fans as Charlie has tied the knot.

Mel Coleman died in 2023 after being diagnosed with cancer (Credit: BBC)

Annabel Croft’s wedding news after husband’s death

On Tuesday (August 26), Annabel took to her Instagram and revealed that son Charlie had got married to Honour Wainwright.

The Strictly star – who appeared in the 2023 series – uploaded several adorable snaps from their special day – with Annabel rocking a stunning cream lace top, styled with a printed skirt.

Her son, the groom, looked dapper in a three-piece suit, including a mint waistcoat. Meanwhile, the bride Honour oozed elegance in a stunning white wedding dress.

Annabel captioned the post: “What a wonderful and magical bank holiday weekend celebrating my son and his gorgeous new wife! Xxx Congratulations to you both!

“(@honourwainwright and @charlie_coleman) ! What a fun weekend – can’t say I’ve ever danced on someone’s shoulders before … thought I was too old for that.”

Fans say Mel was ‘there in spirit’

Annabel’s fans soon rushed to the comments section to send their congratulations to Annabel and her family.

“Gorgeous you all look beautiful congratulations,” said one person. Someone else added: “Stunningly gorgeous girls and handsome Charlie, what a dreamy couple, so so happy for you all!”

A third chimed in: “Mel was there in spirit x by your side.” Another then penned: “Beautiful family congratulations!” “Hope the day wasn’t too difficult for you,” another added. “Mel would have been proud, like father, like son,” said another. “Such a tricky day but you rose to the occasion for your family,” another also said.

Annabel and husband Mel

Annabel and Mel’s love story started when she was just 21 and Annabel previously described their time together as a “lifetime”.

However, Mel’s diagnosis came as a complete shock to the family, after visiting the doctors with a pain in his side.

Annabel admitted that they tried everything they could to prolong Mel’s life. This included daily visits to an oxygen chamber and a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet that shrunk the cancerous tumours in his liver from 97% to 70%.

However, just 16 weeks after receiving the earth-shattering news, Mel died. She signed up for Strictly later that year and said that it was like therapy dancing with pro partner Johannes Radabe every day.

