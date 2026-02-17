Annabel Croft is set to become a grandmother for the second time, after her son Charlie Coleman announced his wife is expecting their first baby together.

Charlie and Honour Wainwright tied the knot last August. They’ve now confirmed their baby news during their honeymoon to South Africa.

In photos posted to Instagram, Honour showed off her blossoming bump and said: “Honeymooning with a third wheel.”

Annabel, who appeared on Strictly in 2023, commented on son Charlie’s similar post, saying: “Absolutely stunning.”

Annabel Croft will become a grandmother for the second time this year (Credit: Splash News)

Baby joy for ‘Grannabel’ Annabel Croft

The former tennis player became a grandmother for the first time back in October when her eldest daughter Amber welcomed a baby boy with her husband Hector. In a poignant tribute to Amber’s late father, they named him Arlo William Melvyn Llewellyn.

Annabel’s husband Mel Coleman died in May 2023, after a tragically short battle with cancer. The pair married in 1993 and shared three adult children – Charlie, Amber and Lilly.

Annabel previously described the birth of her first grandchild as a “positive thing to look forward to”, adding: “I love babies. They’re so full of personality, and because everything is new to them they re-engage you with the world in a very simplistic way.”

When little Arlo arrived, “Grannabel” said she was “besotted” with him, and said he was “completely adorable”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annabel Croft (@annabel_croft)

Tragic cancer death of husband Mel

The happy news comes almost three years since 59-year-old Annabel lost husband Mel.

Mel died in May 2023, at the age of 60. His death came eight weeks after he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer

The happy news comes nearly three years after Mel’s death (Credit: Splash News)

‘Mel would’ve wanted me to be happy’

Speaking after his death, Annabel admitted she wouldn’t mind if she “never” found love again. However, she told The Times: “I don’t want to feel doom and gloom for the rest of my life. Mel would have wanted me to be happy. I try to live in the moment, to stay as present as you possibly can. It’s the only way to be.”

Read more: Annabel Croft on husband Mel’s heartbreaking apology to their kids on his deathbed

Share your messages of congratulations on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.