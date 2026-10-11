Paul Hollywood is facing surgery on both hands after living with carpal tunnel syndrome for 12 years.

The 60-year-old shared the update on Instagram on Saturday, explaining why he had been wearing supports at the airport.

He described the condition as “severe” in both hands. He said braces help support and stabilise them when the problem flares up.

The update comes during Paul’s new judging partnership with Nigella Lawson on The Great British Bake Off. Fans have welcomed her enthusiasm for tasting the contestants’ creations, with plenty of praise for her arrival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Hollywood (@paul.hollywood)

Paul Hollywood explains his hand surgery update

Paul linked the condition to more than 30 years of working with dough.

He said: “Occasionally it flares up and I just wear a brace.”

He also described an incident while testing a race car a few months ago. The steering wheel spun round and hurt his hand, he explained, aggravating the existing condition.

Now, he said he will need surgery on both hands soon.

Paul said: “I’m going to have to bite the bullet soon and get the operation done on both of my hands. But not yet.”

What is carpal tunnel syndrome?

NHS guidance explains that carpal tunnel syndrome involves pressure on a nerve in the wrist.

Possible symptoms include pain, tingling or numbness in the fingers, hands or arms. Some people also experience thumb weakness or difficulty gripping things. Symptoms can come and go rather than being constant.

A wrist splint can help keep the joint straight and stable. Steroids may reduce swelling, while surgery can relieve nerve pressure if other treatments have not helped.

Paul recently returned to Bake Off alongside new judge Nigella Lawson (Credit: Channel 4)

Nigella Lawson’s Bake Off debut wins praise

Paul is currently on screens for the new series of The Great British Bake Off.

The new series began last month, with Nigella taking over from Prue Leith. Early viewer reviews largely welcomed the change, although some critics wanted a bigger refresh for the long-running programme.

On social media, fans enjoyed watching Nigella help herself to generous portions of the bakes. Others praised the joy, wit and honesty she brought to the tent.

Read more: Paul Hollywood blasted by furious Great British Bake Off fans as Moyin’s cake ends up on the floor: ‘Blaming the baker?!’

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 13, 2026.

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