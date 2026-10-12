Kelly Clarkson uproar as she accuses small business of denying sale for £12k singing bird: ‘Treated like Pretty Woman!’

Kelly Clarkson has rejected a Brooklyn shop’s explanation of their disputed encounter over a $15,000 singing bird.

Writing on X on Sunday, the singer challenged Art of Play’s claim that the item wasn’t for sale. She alleged that she had been judged on her ability to afford it during Saturday’s visit.

Kelly also reposted an image showing a $15,000 (£12,000) price tag beside the bird. Her account and the business’s explanation differ over both its availability and how the conversation unfolded.

Kelly’s original Saturday complaint compared the visit to Julia Roberts’ character being dismissed by shop staff in Pretty Woman.

“Y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out,” she wrote.

Kelly’s post about the small business has gone viral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kelly Clarkson challenges Art of Play’s account

In her follow-up post, Kelly claimed she had pointed towards a tag labelled Singing Bird while asking about buying it.

According to Kelly, the person serving her confirmed its $15,000 price before offering to find something comparable. She alleged that they looked her up and down and spoke condescendingly.

“So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar,” she said.

Kelly also defended her support for small businesses, pointing out that she had visited intending to make purchases. She argued that being a small business did not excuse treating customers poorly.

“It’s not that hard to be kind,” Kelly insosted.

Despite her criticism of the encounter, Kelly praised the shop itself. She said publicly criticising people was unusual for her, but considered this visit an exception.

this being the bird kelly clarkson wanted to buy https://t.co/jnjtJlkbJw — (@beyoncegarden) October 11, 2026

Art of Play says singing bird Molly is not for sale

The business offered a different account in its Sunday social media statement.

It identified the item as Molly, a unique singing and dancing bird automaton used in its magic performances.

“Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale,” they said.

Art of Play said shoppers were equally welcome whether they intended to buy anything or simply browse. It described visitors spending hours trying its puzzles, games and toys.

The shop also said Kelly’s complaint would resonate with anyone who had felt judged while shopping. However, it described the sudden public attention as unexpected and hoped to clear things up with her.

Its statement ended with a reference to Kelly’s hit Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).

The Hollywood Reporter later added that a reader had highlighted earlier posts describing Molly as the shop’s mascot. According to that reader, other posts had also indicated that the bird was not for sale.

‘She has a right to a comfortable shopping experience’

Following the viral posts, Kelly’s accusations caused quite the uproar, with online users divided.

“Maybe Molly was for sale and maybe she wasn’t. Maybe Kelly was treated rudely or maybe she wasn’t. What we do know with absolute certainty is Ms Clarkson decided she wanted to do damage and cause havoc to a small business that she felt had done her wrong. She presumably wants them to suffer because she couldn’t take Molly home,” one person insisted on X.

“Whether it’s for sale or not is irrelevant. The point is that she was mistreated in the store by a rude worker. They could simply just apologise,” another shared.

“Who needs a singing bird anyway lol,” a third said.

“This whole thing reflects terribly on Kelly which really bums me out lol,” a fourth added, to which someone replied: “No, it doesn’t. She has a right to a comfortable shopping experience. Same as anyone.”

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