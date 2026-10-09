Amanda Seyfried gushes over friendship with famous ex following split from husband

Amanda Seyfried says her friendship with ex-boyfriend Dominic Cooper has grown into a bond that feels like family.

She spoke to PEOPLE at the Hamptons International Film Festival, where the former couple caught up.

The reunion follows Amanda’s split from husband Thomas Sadoski after nine years of marriage. They share two children.

In a joint statement shared with PEOPLE last month, they said they had already been separated for some time. They described the decision as right for their family.

Amanda and Dominic haven’t kept in close contact recently and their lives now look very different. Amanda lives in New York and runs an upstate farm, while Dominic lives in London with girlfriend Gemma Chan.

Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski split after nine years of marriage.

(Credit: Shutterstock/Johns PKI / SplashNews.com)

Amanda Seyfried on her bond with Dominic Cooper

Distance hasn’t dampened her affection for him. She told PEOPLE: “When you’re with somebody for a long time when you’re younger, it just kind of evolves into this familial, nice, soft kind of bond.”

She also spoke warmly about his humour and said she felt lucky to have their friendship. Her comments focused on how connections change with age, alongside her desire to treat people kindly.

She added: “He’s hilarious. It’s funny, relationships, friendships, they always evolve. It’s just so crazy that as we get older, you just want to be kind if you can. Especially if you had a friendship like that, I think it’s amazing, and I feel really lucky.”

She and Dominic posed for a photograph at the festival on Saturday, October 3. Both were there with new films.

Amanda attended for The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd, while Dominic was premiering The Lightkeeper.

Mamma Mia! brought Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper together

In 2008’s Mamma Mia!, Amanda and Dominic played screen couple Sophie and Sky.

They dated for three years before splitting in 2011.

The pair later reunited professionally for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018.

Amanda Seyfried pictured with Dominic Cooper when they were dating in 2010 (Credit: Dara Kushner/INFevents.com/Cover Images)

Amanda on balancing kids with work

Earlier this year, Amanda opened up about balancing her work with raising her children while filming Long Bright River in New York City.

“It’s the privilege I have at this point in my career,” she told VOGUE for the cover interview. “I can say, ‘Listen, I’ll make this work, but… I have to sleep with my kids Friday night, Saturday, Sunday—I have to go to bed with them.’

“That’s my only rule. And it does fuel me. I mean, it probably helps them, but it definitely helps me.”

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