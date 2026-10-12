Chad Lowe makes first public appearance with wife and kids at family wedding following 13-year-old daughter’s death

Chad Lowe has attended his nephew’s wedding with his wife and daughters following the death of his daughter Fiona. Page Six reports it was the family’s first public appearance since their loss.

The actor, 58, joined Kim Painter, 52, at Matthew Lowe’s wedding to Emily Markus in Santa Barbara, California.

Saturday’s wedding came less than two weeks after Fiona’s death at 13 on September 29. Page Six reports that she died by suicide.

Chad’s daughter, Fiona, died recently (Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for P.S. ARTS)

Chad Lowe’s family statement following daughter Fiona’s death

Fiona was Chad and Kim’s middle daughter. Her family addressed their loss in a statement to Page Six. They said they were deeply heartbroken.

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

Chad Lowe joins relatives at Matthew’s wedding

Chad is known for his role in Life Goes On. Matthew is the son of Chad’s older brother, Rob Lowe, and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff. Their other son, John Owen Lowe, also attended the ceremony.

Chad and Kim were seated with their eldest and youngest daughters to watch the couple exchange vows. Their seats were two rows behind Rob, Sheryl and John Owen. Actor Chris Pratt sat on Chad’s other side.

Gwyneth Paltrow officiated the wedding, which drew several other familiar faces from the entertainment world.

Chad attended his nephew’s wedding (Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Cameron Diaz, Adam Levine and Katy Perry were among those attending. Zoe Saldaña and Maria Shriver also joined the guests.

Chad wore a blue suit and matching tie for the occasion. Kim chose a black dress for the ceremony.

Chad Lowe’s daughter remembered in Instagram tribute

Following Fiona’s death, her eldest sister, Mabel, shared a tribute on Instagram.

In the post, she expressed her love for Fiona and promised to keep her memory alive. She also wrote about wishing that her younger sister’s brief time with them had been easier.

“I love you so much Fiona. I wish your short time here was easier, and I hope your mind is at ease now. I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive,” she said.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this story can contact the US suicide prevention helpline on 988. The service operates 24 hours a day.

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