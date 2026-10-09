Chad Lowe returns to social media after tragic death of daughter at 13 with poignant post

Chad Lowe has returned to Instagram after the death of his 13-year-old daughter, Fiona.

His Instagram Stories repost featured Irish writer Gerry Hussey speaking on Olivia Hunt’s On Healing podcast. Chad added no comment of his own.

Fiona died on September 29. Her death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office. The Pretty Little Liars actor and wife Kim Painter have asked for privacy as their family grieves.

Chad Lowe shares On Healing podcast clip

The footage came from a 2025 interview, with Gerry discussing his spiritual beliefs about life and death.

Gerry said in the podcast: “It’s a frequency, it’s an energy field and we possess it all the time within ourselves. We are all part of the frequency. We all possess direct access to that.”

He explained: “We both possess the human and the divine, and through consciousness and awareness, when we awaken the peaceful observer and we get beyond our physical human emotions and our physical human needs and the needs of the ego, and we just let go and we release all that and we connect to a feeling, that is the divine frequency.”

Chad reposted the excerpt rather than sharing a new personal statement.

Chad Lowe and his family at an event in 2022 (Credit: Shutterstock/ AdMedia)

Other family members have seemingly shared tributes online. Chad’s nephew John Owen Lowe posted Emily Dickinson’s Hope Is the Thing With Feathers on Instagram Stories over the weekend.

John Owen is the son of Chad’s brother, Rob Lowe. The poem describes hope persisting through difficult times.

Separately, a source told PEOPLE that relatives and friends had rallied around Chad and Kim. The source described Rob and Chad as close, with loved ones focused on supporting the couple.

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter remember Fiona

In their statement to PEOPLE, Chad and Kim spoke about their daughter’s personality and place within the family.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” they said.

They described her as smart and creative, with a love of dance. The couple said she was adored by her sisters and deeply loved by her parents.

Their statement also directed anyone struggling with mental health towards the US 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Fiona’s older sister Mabel shared childhood photographs and a promise to preserve her memory.

The pictures captured moments together at the beach, enjoying a picnic and growing up alongside each other.

She wrote: “I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe)

Fiona Lowe’s dance teacher shares memories

Mabel also reposted video tributes from Fiona’s former dance teacher and a youth organisation she attended.

One came from Kendra Andrews, who taught and choreographed at Fiona’s Los Angeles dance studio. Kendra shared rehearsal footage and remembered Fiona’s enthusiasm, hard work and affectionate greetings.

She described watching Fiona perform from the wings, choosing to enjoy the moment rather than film it.

Read more: Heartbreaking new details as cause of death for Chad Lowe’s daughter revealed

Another video came from Widget Works, a youth group and camp offering outdoor activities in Southern California. Its tribute showed Fiona spending time with friends at the beach.

The organisation remembered her creativity and the summers they had shared together.

People in the US can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time.

People in the UK and Ireland can contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.

Samaritans also accepts emails at [email protected].

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