Céline Dion falls onstage at Paris show as fans praise ‘graceful’ recovery

Céline Dion fell on stage during a Paris performance before making a graceful recovery this week.

Her comeback follows years of health difficulties linked to her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. The residency marks her return to performing after a six-year hiatus amid her ongoing health difficulties.

Social media footage captured the incident at the Plenitude Arena, where the 58-year-old singer slipped.

After the fall, Céline gave a thumbs up to the audience to show she was ok. Then she got back to her feet as she continued with her performance.

Céline Dion is back performing after a six-year hiatus (Credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Céline Dion fans praise her recovery after fall

A concertgoer shared the moment on TikTok, describing how Céline got up immediately and kept her song going.

The fan had travelled from Canada to see her perform in Paris and they called the singer “a true icon”.

Other fans praised Céline on X. One person said: “A true professional! Recovering with grace and keeping the show going takes real composure.”

Another wrote: “Céline Dion had a little slip on stage, but in true Céline style, she bounced right back with grace.”

Someone else gushed: “She’s in great shape and that was a very elegant ‘fall’.”

Céline Dion’s trip during Paris concert

Before the fall, the video showed Céline walking across the stage and jumping up and down while singing.

Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE suggested her trousers appeared to catch beneath her heel, causing her to slip.

The 58-year-old has been performing at the venue since September 12, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the first leg of her Paris residency is scheduled to finish on October 17. Further performances are due to follow in May 2027.

Céline Dion was praised by fans. (Credit: Lionel Urman / SplashNews.com)

Céline Dion has spoken about stiff-person syndrome

Céline publicly revealed her diagnosis in late 2022, sharing how the condition had affected everyday activities.

She explained that spasms sometimes made walking difficult and prevented her from singing as she normally would.

The rare neurological disorder causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, according to health information service Patient Info.

She cancelled her 2023 tour because of her health.

Her 2024 documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, offered a closer look at those challenges.

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In the Prime Video film, she described needing medication to walk, swallow and function. She said medication eventually stopped being enough to conceal the disorder.

Before telling fans about her diagnosis, Céline sometimes pointed her microphone towards audiences so they could sing instead.

She also recalled stopping shows for a quick change and then not returning to the stage.

Céline explained that she could no longer keep offering other illnesses as reasons for cancelled performances. Those explanations had included sinus and ear infections.

She said: “The lie is too heavy now.”

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