Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she may want a third child, months after insisting her family felt complete with two children.

The former Love Island star shared the change in her latest YouTube vlog while cuddling her baby son, Midas.

Her admission marks a swift rethink after saying Midas was likely her last child during an earlier family update.

She said his presence had stirred feelings she had not expected so soon after his birth.

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about wanting another baby (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague says she may want more children

Cuddling Midas, she explained what had prompted her new thoughts: “This baby right here and his cuteness makes me want to have more babies.”

She added: “And I was so adamant that I factually didn’t want any more babies.”

Molly-Mae admitted the shift concerned her because she had felt certain about stopping.

She also questioned whether she could manage another child after finding motherhood demanding with both one and two children.

Molly-Mae said: “Looking at him makes me want to have another baby, which is deeply concerning because I could not keep my head above water with Bambi, so with one. Not keeping my head above water with two so how I’d ever plan on doing that with three…”

For now, she suggested the feeling might pass: “Maybe I am just having a weird month where I am thinking ‘maybe I do want another one.'”

Molly-Mae did not announce a pregnancy. She also told viewers she currently has the coil fitted as contraception.

Her comments instead capture a striking change in how she sees the couple’s future family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Why Molly-Mae had planned to stop at two

Back in June, Molly-Mae said she was ready to stop at two following Midas’s arrival. She told viewers she felt almost completely certain that she wanted only two children. That expectation had been with her since childhood.

Although Molly-Mae once hoped Bambi might have a sister, she said welcoming a son left her deeply grateful.

Midas was born in June and joined the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Bambi.

The arrival gave Molly-Mae and Tommy a son and daughter, matching the family size she had long imagined. However, she has remained candid about the work involved.

In another recent vlog, she has also spoken about balancing her career with feelings of mum guilt.

Tommy Fury previously shared bigger family hopes

Tommy Fury had expressed hopes for a larger family well before this latest change. In 2022, the boxer told The Sun he wanted four children, while stressing that Molly-Mae would carry them.

He also said the couple often discussed children and noted that he came from a big family.

Molly-Mae and Tommy first met on Love Island in June 2019, finishing as runners-up that summer.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague reveals ‘horrendous’ struggle with daughter Bambi: ‘Feels like there’s no end in sight’

They welcomed Bambi in January 2023 before becoming engaged during an Ibiza trip that July.

The couple split in August 2024 and reunited the following May. They announced their second pregnancy in February 2026, before Midas arrived in June.

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