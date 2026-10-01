Molly-Mae Hague has admitted feeling “guilty” after two consecutive working weeks each included a night away from her children, daughter Bambi and baby son Midas.

Speaking in her latest YouTube vlog, she addressed balancing business commitments with caring for three-year-old Bambi and four-month-old Midas.

The 27-year-old had travelled for work in London and Germany, making the unusual pattern feel particularly difficult.

Molly-Mae Hague opened up about mum guilt (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague opens up about mum guilt

Molly-Mae said she usually manages the emotional pull of work without becoming overwhelmed by guilt. This is because, for her, work allows her to be in a better mental state to be a mum.

She said: “I have always managed it quite well because I feel guilty for saying, sometimes, I don’t always feel guilty.”

This time, however, two separate overnight absences in successive weeks left her feeling uneasy.

She said: “Like to be honest with you, I have just felt quite guilty because obviously I was in London… I haven’t done two consecutive weeks of being away for a night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Why Molly-Mae Hague believes work helps her parenting

Her message was not simply about feeling bad. Molly-Mae also described work as important for her wellbeing and parenting.

“My work puts my mental state in the place where I can be a better mum,” she said.

She argued that skipping work entirely would not help her become the mother she wants to be.

The businesswoman runs clothing label Maebe and tanning brand Filter, alongside her other commercial commitments.

She said she values time to work, pursue her ambitions and build a “better future” for her family.

Molly-Mae spent a night away from her kids due to work (Credit: YouTube / MollyMae)

Molly-Mae Hague keeps close contact with her family

Distance did not stop Molly-Mae seeking frequent updates from home. She said she had spoken to her sister Zoe and her mother while they spent time with Tommy and Bambi.

Molly-Mae said she wanted a detailed account of everything her daughter had said during the day. The former Love Island contestant shares both children with her partner, boxer Tommy Fury.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague reveals ‘horrendous’ struggle with daughter Bambi: ‘Feels like there’s no end in sight’

She had previously spoken about resuming work soon after Midas arrived. In June, she planned to return two weeks after welcoming him.

Her latest update showed how tightly she is trying to manage travel around family time.

For now, she stressed that longer periods away were not practical. Work remains important, but overnight trips still carry an emotional cost.

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