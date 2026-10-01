Laura Anderson has reportedly reunited with footballer Clark Robertson, around six months after their relationship ended.

The Sun says the pair have quietly decided to give their romance another chance. Their apparent reconciliation surfaced after Clark included a mirror selfie with Laura in an Instagram photo collection.

The development follows an August update in which Laura described herself as single after their breakup.

Now, Clark’s latest post suggests their relationship may have changed again, although neither has publicly confirmed the reunion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clark Robertson (@robbo_3)

Laura Anderson and Clark Robertson’s apparent reunion

A source told The Sun that Laura had been devastated when the relationship ended. The same source claimed Clark was persistent and tried hard to rebuild their relationship.

“Laura was devastated by the break-up because she really thought she’d found her happy ending,” they told the newspaper.

“It’s taken time for Clark to win her back, but he was relentless.

“He didn’t want to give up on them and has done everything he can to get them back on track.”

The Instagram image offered the clearest public hint. Taken by Laura, it showed the pair together inside a Pilates studio.

She also liked Clark’s post, which mixed the picture with family photographs from Scotland. Clark captioned the gallery “Back home” alongside Scottish flag and heart emojis.

The report said Clark shared the pictures while visiting Scotland, where he lives.

Laura split from Clark six months ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Laura’s split sparked cheating speculation

The pair had been together for 18 months before their spring separation. At the time, a source said they retained affection but accepted the relationship was not working.

Laura then reshared a cryptic social-media message which referred to people cheating. That led some fans to wonder whether infidelity had played a part in the breakup.

However, neither Laura nor Clark directly addressed those rumours. There is no confirmation that cheating occurred, or that any allegation concerned Clark.

The post did not name Clark or offer details about Laura’s circumstances. Its timing nevertheless fuelled speculation after the relationship ended.

That speculation remains unverified.

ED! has contacted Laura’s reps for comment.

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