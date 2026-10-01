Denise Van Outen has wowed followers with a bondage-style black dress from her latest Ibiza getaway.

The presenter, 52, shared striking mirror selfies through her Instagram grid. The Sun reports that her outfit featured a studded cut-out panel and a ruffled mini skirt.

She finished the look with knee-high boots and stacks of silver bangles. Her straight, shoulder-length blonde hair completed the styling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DENISE VAN OUTEN💫 (@vanouten_denise)

Denise Van Outen shares her Ibiza outfit

The opening shot gave followers a full view of the evening outfit in a mirror. Denise then added a closer bedroom selfie.

That second image revealed more of the garment’s cut-out panel and studded detailing. The ruffled skirt sat above her statement boots.

Her caption read: “IBIZA. Another fab stay. Weekend of fabulousness with our lil crew”.

The update then moved beyond Denise’s evening wardrobe. She shared several other moments from the Ibiza trip.

Those pictures included a beach visit and a large paella. Denise also documented time spent at The Palma Pool Club.

The collection offered followers a mixture of glamorous styling, food and relaxed holiday moments. Denise presented them as highlights from another enjoyable stay.

‘Are you getting younger?!’

Fans were quick to respond beneath the holiday post. One follower wrote: “Some outfit Denise”.

“U look absolutely amazing, so gorgeous xxx,” another person shared.

“Are you getting younger !?!” a third remarked.

“52?? [Bleep] right off! Definitely still got it,” a fourth said.

“You still look 25,” another insisted.

Denise owns her confidence (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Denise opens up about confidence

The outfit follows Denise’s recent comments about feeling more comfortable in swimwear during her fifties.

In an interview with The Sun, she said she once expected to swap bikinis for one-piece swimsuits. Her experience has been very different.

Denise said: “I’m 52 and when I put my bikini on I feel really good.”

She also praised mid-life women who choose bikinis, arguing there was no reason they should stop wearing them.

According to Denise, growing older has brought more confidence and less concern about outside opinions.

She explained that looking and feeling good now matters more than covering up. That outlook was reflected in her bold Ibiza styling.

Denise continues music and DJ work

The Ibiza update arrives during an active period for Denise’s music and DJ career.

Last month, she released her new single, Just Another Day, following a summer of DJ appearances.

She also has another booking on the horizon. The Sun reports she will perform at Joe Blackman and Junaid Ahmed’s wedding reception.

Both men are known from Towie. The booking follows Denise’s recent run behind the decks and the release of new music.

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