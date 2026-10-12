Carol Vorderman admits ‘being really poorly’ with health condition has given her ‘new perspective’

Countdown star Carol Vorderman opened up about her health, saying rheumatoid arthritis has left her needing lifelong medication and a rethink into what matters most.

Speaking to the Mirror, the 65-year-old revealed how severe pain disrupted her life for much of last year.

The presenter described an illness that made walking agonising and left her struggling with even the smallest movements.

Carol was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Carol Vorderman describes her rheumatoid arthritis ordeal

The former Countdown presenter recalled how abruptly her ability to manage everyday life changed: “My hands doubled in size. I couldn’t walk.”

She said she spent around eight months taking steroids. Carol now takes other medication, which she expects to need for the rest of her life.

Having always considered herself healthy, she found the experience particularly difficult. At her lowest, she hoped she would eventually be able to walk without pain again.

She described the pain as depressing and said it increased her sympathy for people living with chronic pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Carol Vorderman rethinks her priorities after illness and health diagnosis

Explaining the impact on her outlook, Carol said: “As you get older, health becomes one of your top priorities. And time – who you spend that time with, and what you spend that time on. Time becomes your currency, so you don’t want to waste it.”

“Every single person I know of my age group, we’re all trying to get rid of stuff. You spend all your life accumulating, but you don’t want to waste time curating things you’ve accumulated. It’s a deep cleanse for old age. Being really poorly and on a lot of medication for so much time really has given me a new perspective,” she then continued.

“You become much more conscious of your overall health. Your priority list changes. It was a big shock to the system, and that’s why I have every sympathy for people with chronic pain. I just don’t know how they live with it. It’s just depressing.”

Carol is hosting the Pride of Britain Awards this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Carol Vorderman prepares for Pride of Britain Awards

Meanwhile, Carol is preparing to host the Pride of Britain Awards for the 27th year.

The event celebrates everyday heroes, with categories recognising courage, bravery and fundraising. She has recently shared presenting duties with Ashley Banjo.

Carol said she becomes emotional before the show, remembering past winners who have since died. Others continue doing remarkable work years after receiving their awards.

She said that the show has made her “want to be better” and made her “more of a fighter”.

She values the ceremony’s combination of glamour and stories rooted in real lives.

Another milestone follows on November 2, when Carol marks 44 years on television. She also said she is receiving a BAFTA Cymru award for Outstanding Achievement.

Read more: Carol Vorderman hits out at ITV’s ‘terrible decision’ to axe Tom Jones from The Voice UK

The 2026 Pride of Britain ceremony takes place on October 19. It will be shown on ITV and ITVX from October 22.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.