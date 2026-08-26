Sue Cleaver reportedly needed medical attention on Celebrity MasterChef after cutting her right index finger just 30 minutes into her time in the kitchen.

The Coronation Street star was treated by medics but managed to carry on cooking, meaning the painful mishap did not bring her time in the BBC competition to an early end.

Her accident follows Joe Pasquale’s repeated finger injuries during the opening episode, giving the new series another dramatic kitchen moment.

Sue, 62, played Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street from 2000 until 2025. She will face celebrities including Una Healy and Melvin Odoom when her episode airs on September 1.

Sue will appear on the show next month (Credit: BBC)

Sue Cleaver carried on after Celebrity MasterChef injury

According to The Sun, Sue cut herself while preparing a salad after bringing along a Japanese knife bought for her by her son to use during her time on Celebrity MasterChef.

The particularly sharp blade reportedly caused problems as she chopped vegetables, with Sue saying in scenes yet to air: “Oh, plaster already. I’ve cut myself. It didn’t take long. I nearly cut my finger off and it’s only day one. I’m panicking a bit.”

Judge Giorgio Locatelli reportedly replied: “That’s a Japanese knife. It’s a very sharp one.”

Sue was then treated by the medics on set before getting back into the competition. Viewers will have to wait and see whether the early injury has any impact on her bid to impress Giorgio and fellow judge Grace Dent.

Giorgio joined the judging line-up for the 2026 series after previously appearing on MasterChef Italia. He and Grace will assess Sue’s dishes when she enters the kitchen alongside the other celebrities in her heat.

ED! has contacted Sue’s representatives for comment.

Celebrity MasterChef viewers object to Jay McGuinness exit

Sue’s injury comes after viewers were left frustrated by the first elimination of the new series, with some reportedly questioning whether the right celebrity was sent home when Jay McGuinness became the first contestant eliminated.

The Wanted singer struggled with both a cheesecake and a mushroom pie during the competition. His cheesecake refused to come out of its tin, while the judges later picked apart his pastry during the second challenge.

Giorgio was particularly critical of the finished pie, saying: “It has definitely got a problem. It’s too crumbly and is almost sandy. You’ve added too much fat into the mixture.”

Grace, Giorgio and guest judge Paddy McGuinness assessed Jay’s dishes before deciding to send him home from the first heat. The result brought his hopes of reaching the quarter-final to an end and left some viewers unhappy.

Celebrity MasterChef continues on Wednesday August 26 at 9pm on BBC One. Sue’s episode airs on Tuesday September 1 on BBC One.

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