Alexandra Burke has explained that protecting her children lies behind her decision not to show their faces online. Speaking on the Begin Again podcast, she also confirmed publicly for the first time that both children are boys.

The singer shares her sons, aged three and four, with former footballer Darren Randolph. Alexandra and Darren became engaged in September 2024, after welcoming their second child the previous year.

Alexandra does post some family pictures on social media. However, she places heart emojis over the children’s faces to protect their privacy.

Alexandra revealed she has sons (Credit: YouTube)

Why Alexandra Burke keeps her sons’ faces private

Alexandra gave a straightforward reason for keeping her boys out of the full glare of social media.

She said on the podcast: “It’s simply protecting them.”

The star described the family as living in a little bubble. She explained that keeping this part of their lives private gave her and Darren something that belonged to them.

Podcast host Davina McCall praised Alexandra’s efforts to protect her children. Her comments came as Alexandra discussed balancing that privacy with the public profiles she and Darren have.

The boundary does not stop her from sharing selected family moments. Instead, Alexandra continues to cover her sons’ faces whenever they appear in her posts.

Alexandra Burke publicly confirms her children are two boys

During the conversation, Alexandra acknowledged that some followers may already have worked out that she has sons. Until now, however, she had not confirmed their gender publicly.

She told Davina: “We’ve never revealed their genders, of course I post them, put little hearts on their faces.

“It’s quite clear they’re boys but I’ve never actually said it in public.”

Alexandra then shared her pride at finally speaking openly about being a mum to boys.

She said: “I was so protective over them and now I’m just like it’s so hard for me to not say they’re boys. I’m proud of them. I’m proud of my boys.

“It feels so lovely to finally say that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Burke (@alexandraburke)

Alexandra recalls emotional Loose Women moment

The subject had previously prompted a deeply emotional response from Alexandra. She recalled being asked about her protective approach during an appearance on Loose Women.

Alexandra said: “I got asked on Loose Women ‘Why are you so protective?’ and I just burst into tears.”

She explained on the podcast that she can now discuss the subject with a smile. Her new comments mark a shift in what she feels comfortable revealing, although she continues to keep her sons’ faces private.

Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph’s family life

Alexandra and Darren began dating in April 2021. They welcomed their first child in July 2022 and their second in September 2023.

The singer found fame after winning The X Factor in 2008. She later appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity Bake Off.

Despite spending much of her career in the spotlight, Alexandra has kept a clear boundary around her children’s privacy. She now feels able to celebrate publicly that she has two boys while continuing to shield their faces from social media.

Read more: Brutal warning Alexandra Burke gave ‘mentally drained’ Fleur East over working with Simon Cowell’s label

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