Danniella Westbrook put on a glam appearance as she attended a movie premiere in London last night (Aug 25).

Recently, she has revealed that she expects to undergo another 18 months of facial surgery. The former EastEnders actress shared the update during an appearance on Vanessa Feltz’s new YouTube series.

The 52-year-old continues to undergo facial reconstruction following damage linked to her past cocaine addiction. Her remaining treatment plan includes further operations on her nose and lip.

Danniella put on a glam appearance last night (Credit: Shutterstock)

Danniella Westbrook reveals plans for more surgery

Speaking to Vanessa, Danniella admitted that the repeated procedures had left her feeling “exhausted”. She also described reaching a point where she felt reluctant to face any more operations.

Danniella said: “I’m at that stage now where I come around from surgery with the last two and I’ve been like, no more.”

However, she explained that surgeons still plan to carry out more reconstructive work. One of the upcoming operations will involve using material from her ribs to rebuild and support her nose.

The actress also discussed a planned lip reversal procedure. She said surgeons intend to take tissue from inside her cheek before repositioning it. Danniella explained that she wanted the work carried out from inside her mouth to avoid scarring on the outside of her face.

Summing up how long the remaining medical process could take, she told Vanessa: “It’s another 18 months of surgery after surgery after surgery.”

Danniella Westbrook attends London film premiere

Danniella’s candid update came shortly before she made a public appearance in London. She attended the Rise of the Foot Soldier premiere on Tuesday night while continuing her treatment.

The Sun reported that Danniella wore a white suit with a silk scarf for the event. She styled her blonde hair in loose curls, while Dan Osborne and Michelle Collins were also among the guests.

Over on Instagram, Danniella shared a close-up selfie before leaving for the event.

“On my way to rise of the foot soldier movie premiere. But wanted to thank @donnajaynemakeup for such a beautiful make up and for making me feel confident today. I really appreciate you and your work #makeup #movie #westie #confidence.”

In response, fans shared their support.

“You look gorgeous!” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous babe. Flawless and radiant. Enjoy the premiere,” another person shared.

“Looking amazing Daniella – enjoy your evening,” a third remarked.

“You look so beautiful,” a fourth said.

Read more: ‘Beautiful’ Danniella Westbrook looks glam with new look as she undergoes 18 months of reconstructive surgery

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