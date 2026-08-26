Dolly Parton’s rare Instagram throwbacks offered a striking contrast to the blonde wigs that define her public image.

The country legend has re-emerged as a trending topic after her nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed the star’s death at the age of 80 in an Instagram video on Tuesday (Aug 25).

Dolly was famous for her wigs (Credit: YouTube)

Dolly Parton’s natural photos without wig

For most of her career, Dolly has been known for her glam appearance, which includes wearing different wigs.

However, back in 2018, the 9 to 5 hitmaker shared one studio photograph, with her natural hair on show. A second post followed in 2020 and featured a photograph from a slightly different angle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

The attention the pics received reflected how closely fans associate Dolly with her carefully created look. Her blonde wigs sit alongside bold make-up, sparkling clothes and high heels.

The Instagram snapshots captured Dolly in a recording studio rather than on a stage or red carpet. Her natural hair replaced the dramatic height and volume familiar from public appearances.

However, the photographs did not signal a permanent image change. They offered occasional glimpses behind a hairstyle that Dolly has maintained across her long career.

“She’s so pretty,” one user wrote.

“Naturally beautiful,” another person shared.

“You are a beautiful woman with or without wigs,” a third insisted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Dolly Parton explained her love of wigs in Songteller

Dolly discussed the roots of that image in Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. She described her natural hair as fine and flat.

Television introduced her to the bigger hairstyles she admired. When her budget allowed, she began using wigs to achieve the volume she wanted.

That background makes the wigs more than a celebrity styling habit. They allowed Dolly to build an appearance inspired by looks she had admired before finding fame.

Her changing wigs have since reflected different decades without losing their central idea. The shape may vary, but blonde colour, height and impact remain consistent.

Dolly’s natural hair posts offered fans the reverse view. They briefly removed one familiar element while leaving the performer herself firmly recognisable.

Read more: Dolly Parton admitted ‘I would have been a great mother’ as she opened up about why she didn’t have children

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