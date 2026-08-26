Dolly Parton vowed never to marry again after her husband Carl Dean died last year.

Her heartbreaking comments about never dating or marrying again resurfaced after the country singer died aged 80 on Tuesday.

Carl was Dolly’s husband for almost 60 years, yet he remained firmly outside the spotlight throughout her extraordinary career. He died in Nashville on March 3 2025 at the age of 82 and Dolly confirmed Carl Dean’s death at 82 in an Instagram statement.

In a public appearance in March 2026, Dolly explained why she would never remarry after losing her husband.

Speaking at the stage at Dollywood in Tennessee in March 2026, she said: “I’m not dating anybody. I’m not married.”

She added: “I don’t think I’ll ever be married but once. I think Carl’s waiting for me on the other side, and if I turned up at the pearly gates with somebody else, he wouldn’t like that! He’d be saying, ‘Who’s that little [bleep]? You leave him outside the gates and if the Lord wants him in here, you get on in here with me!'”

Dolly Parton pictured in 2013 (Credit: imageSPACE/Media Punch/INSTARimages)

Who was Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Dean?

Carl Thomas Dean was a Nashville businessman who ran an asphalt-paving company. His working life offered a striking contrast to Dolly’s world of records, films, television appearances and live shows.

He rarely joined his wife at public events and deliberately kept his life private. Dolly told Entertainment Tonight in 2020: “He does not want to be in the spotlight at all. It’s just not who he is.”

Dolly respected that decision and kept much of their relationship away from public view. Carl enjoyed spending time at home and on the farm, while Dolly’s work regularly took her around the world.

The couple had no children. Carl had siblings named Sandra and Donnie.

How did Dolly Parton and Carl Dean meet?

Dolly met Carl outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat in Nashville in 1964. She was 18 and had arrived in the city that day to pursue a career in music. Carl was 21.

He spotted her while driving past and stopped to speak to her. Reflecting on that first encounter decades later, Carl told Entertainment Tonight: “My first thought was ‘I’m gonna marry that girl.'”

They dated for two years before marrying on May 30, 1966. The couple travelled to Ringgold, Georgia, for a small ceremony attended by Dolly’s mother, the preacher and the preacher’s wife.

Dolly and Carl renewed their vows in 2016 to mark their 50th wedding anniversary.

Dolly Parton said she wouldn’t remarry after losing her husband Carl (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

What was the secret to their marriage?

Despite Dolly’s fame, the pair favoured simple time together. They travelled in a small RV, relaxed at home and enjoyed picnics beside rivers.

Dolly told PEOPLE in 2020 that Carl would bring her daffodils in spring and sometimes write her a poem. She also described preparing candlelit dinners and bringing out their china and crystal rather than using paper plates.

Their different personalities also suited them. Dolly said that Carl valued solitude and had only a small circle of friends. She told PEOPLE: “He was kind of a loner, which worked out best for us.”

How did Carl inspire Jolene?

Carl’s connection to Dolly’s music reached far beyond his role as her husband. He helped inspire the story behind her 1974 classic Jolene.

Speaking to NPR in 2008, Dolly explained that a local bank teller had developed a crush on Carl. She joked with him about making frequent visits to the bank because the woman gave him so much attention.

Dolly turned that playful jealousy into Jolene, although she described the real situation behind the dramatic lyrics as innocent.

What did Dolly say after Carl Dean died?

Dolly spoke openly about the scale of her loss in the months after Carl’s death. In a November 2025 interview with PEOPLE, she said: “Ours is a great old love story. Most people don’t stay that close that long.”

She explained that nobody could fully understand such a loss without experiencing it themselves. After more than six decades together, she said Carl would remain in her heart and memories.

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