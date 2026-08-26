Brooklyn Beckham furiously fires back at remark telling him to ‘feed’ his ‘sickly’ wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly spoken out in defence of wife Nicola Peltz after an Instagram user posted a body-shaming comment about her appearance.

The exchange comes as Brooklyn’s reported family feud with parents David and Victoria Beckham continues to attract attention online. However, his latest response focused firmly on remarks about Nicola’s body.

Brooklyn had shared one of his latest cooking videos when a user questioned whether he responded to people who had expressed concern about his wife. The comment, which the Daily Mail says has since disappeared, included the cruel instruction: “Feed her.”

Brooklyn Beckham defended his wife Nicola Peltz against cruel trolling (Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn Beckham’s response to Nicola Peltz troll

Obtained by the Daily Mail, the full comment reportedly read: “Do you comment on everyone who is concerned about your wife and how sickly she looks? She puts herself out there, feed her.”

Brooklyn reportedly answered with a blunt warning. The Mail quoted him as writing: “Don’t ever talk about my wife. She’s absolutely beautiful and you should never comment on a woman’s body. It’s disgraceful.”

Brooklyn’s message made his own position clear as he called out the personal nature of the remark.

Nicola Peltz’s Prima ballet training

The comment follows concern and speculation about Nicola Peltz’s weight in recent months. Reports have linked her weight loss to her preparation for the forthcoming film Prima.

Nicola takes the leading role of ballerina Margot in the film and stars alongside Oscar winner Faye Dunaway. The Sun reports that she completed four months of intensive ballet training while preparing for the part. The newspaper also claimed that her regime included a strict diet.

An unnamed source told The Sun: “Nicola was committed to getting things exactly right for this role and it just proves her determination and dedication.”

The source described Prima as a major Hollywood opportunity for Nicola and said she had worked hard to prepare for it. Those claims come from an unnamed source rather than Nicola herself.

Brooklyn called his wife Nicola “absolutely beautiful” (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Beckham family feud remains in the background

The Sun also reports that Brooklyn’s social media posts continue to receive comments about his strained relationship with his family.

According to the newspaper, Brooklyn blocked members of his family at the beginning of the year and later released a public statement about the rift. The report claims that he and Nicola have not yet made amends with David, Victoria and the wider Beckham family.

Read more: Harper Beckham makes statement about mum Victoria amid Brooklyn feud

Brooklyn’s latest intervention did not address those tensions. Instead, he drew a clear boundary around comments directed at his wife and insisted that people should not make remarks about women’s bodies.

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