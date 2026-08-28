Country singer Lainey Wilson revealed her final call with late icon Dolly Parton before her shocking death.

Dolly’s final advice to Lainey mixed humour, faith and a fierce belief that her work was unfinished. Lainey shared the memories after Dolly’s death aged 80, describing the singer as a friend and mentor.

Her tribute centred on one determined message from their call a couple of weeks earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson)

Dolly Parton’s unfinished message to Lainey Wilson before death

The stars discussed their shared Christian faith before Dolly spoke about still having more to give. Lainey said both women believed they had received a calling to enter music.

“My Dolly. I felt like you were my friend before we even met.. you made everybody feel that way. But once we became friends, boy did we have a lot to talk about…” Lainey wrote.

“I sure am glad you called a couple of weeks ago. We got to talk about the business, the sacrifice, how special Carl Dean was to you and how important Duck is to me.. you told me that ‘it’s all great and stuff that Duck lets you be you, but you better make sure you let Duck be himself too.'”

Dolly encouraged her to take her time reading Revelation. She also suggested returning to Psalms when Lainey needed breathing space.

“You also told me to take my time reading the book of Revelation and that I might need to go on back to Psalms for a minute to catch my breath. We talked about how we both feel like we were called into this business and you told me you felt like you weren’t finished. Well my friend, you are not,” she continued.

“The kind of love and light you shined in your lifetime is the kind that never goes away. I am thankful the Lord gave you a gift, you decided to share it, and the Lord decided to share you with us. I can’t wait to see you again and I know when I hug your neck in heaven someday you are still gonna be saying, ‘don’t mess up hair, Lainey girl.’ I will always love you, my friend.”

Dolly died at age 80 (Credit: YouTube)

Dolly remained determined to continue working

Dolly had also spoken candidly about health problems before her death. She said she had neglected them while caring for Carl.

However, those difficulties had not ended her plans or ambitions.

Speaking to People on August 21, Dolly said she still had many things she wanted to achieve.

She added: “I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’.” Dolly intended to continue working for as long as possible. She wanted to see her existing projects come to life.

Dolly’s representatives said she died after a brief battle with cancer. She died at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, surrounded by loved ones.

Read more: Photos of Dolly Parton without a wig as late star shared rare glimpse

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