Kylie Jenner has spoken out over speculation that she is pregnant with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

The beauty mogul said she usually laughs at false narratives. Rather than challenge every claim, she expects time and public appearances to settle the matter.

Stars have handled such speculation differently. Lisa Riley publicly denied pregnancy rumours following her openness about unsuccessful IVF treatment. Kylie, by contrast, prefers to let rumours fade without repeated denials.

Kylie and Timothee began dating in 2023 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kylie Jenner addresses Timothee Chalamet pregnancy rumours

Speaking on the Better Half podcast, Kylie discussed the latest baby speculation with hosts Victoria Villarroel and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

“I think that I’m so used to people creating their own narrative that I actually have to just laugh about it and I really don’t care, because I just assume people will figure it out eventually, which is what they always do,” Kylie explained.

She said she had seen speculation: “People think I’m pregnant right now.”

Kylie expected future public appearances to squash the rumours, especially when seen in a bikini. She added: “So I kind of just don’t feel the need to say anything ever.”

Her latest remarks directly tackle the online chatter without offering a lengthy rebuttal. Instead, Kylie made clear that she does not intend to answer every rumour.

Kylie discusses having another baby

Kylie already shares two children with her former partner Travis Scott. Their daughter Stormi is eight, while their son Aire is four.

Her comments follow a candid discussion about whether she wants to expand her family. Kylie discussed the issue on her sister Khloe Kardashian’s programme The Girls.

Kylie said “the thought of carrying another baby right now feels insane”.

During a FaceTime conversation with Yris Palmer and Malika Haqq, she also discussed the prospect of surrogacy.

Kylie said she felt “99.9 percent sure” that option was off the table. She explained that she had delivered healthy babies and saw no reason to use a surrogate.

Those comments focused on how Kylie feels about another pregnancy now. They did not amount to a broader announcement about her future family plans.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s relationship timeline

Kylie and Timothee went public by kissing at a Beyoncé concert in September 2023.

Their high-profile appearances have continued since then. Kylie supported the actor during his awards campaign for Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie.

Timothee later lost the Best Actor Oscar to Michael B Jordan for Sinners. Kylie and Timothee were subsequently seen sharing an affectionate moment at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

The couple also recently attended Jordyn Woods’ wedding to basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns. Social media users criticised both of their outfits following the event.

Kylie wore a black dress with side cut-outs and a high thigh slit. Timothee chose an untucked checked shirt for the wedding.

However, Kylie’s latest podcast comments show that she will not provide a running commentary on every claim surrounding their relationship.

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