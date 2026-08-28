Bobby Brazier has left some followers baffled after claiming he was “arrested” during a “wild night”.

The former EastEnders actor then offered an unexpected reason for his supposed release. His Strictly Come Dancing run with Dianne Buswell took him all the way to the 2023 final.

The Sun suggested the claim was likely a playful reference to his latest Gucci campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOBBY JACK BRAZIER (@bobbybrazier)

Bobby Brazier shares bizarre ‘arrested’ claim

On Instagram, Bobby shared an image from the Gucci advert. He wrote: “Wild night, got arrested, officers wives liked the way I dance so they let me go, wild night.”

The unusual line quickly drew concern from some followers. One asked: “Arrested??! Be careful Bobby.”

Another appeared to take the claim seriously, writing: “Nothing to brag about love.”

“Stay grounded, don’t [bleep] your life up,” a third remarked.

Those comments showed that not everyone immediately read the message as playful.

However, the accompanying fashion image gave the post a very different feel. It showed Bobby wearing a sequinned roll neck and matching trousers from his new advert.

Bobby’s Instagram update left his followers confused (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bobby dances with Kate Moss in Gucci advert

The short Gucci advert pairs Bobby with supermodel Kate Moss. He dances in the sparkling outfit while Kate lip-syncs to Wicked Game.

The sequence puts Bobby’s dancing background firmly back in the spotlight. He previously impressed viewers throughout the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Bobby and Dianne reached the final before Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola won the Glitterball Trophy.

The Sun suggested Bobby’s arrest line referred to the Gucci video and its energetic dance sequence. His campaign image also framed the claim as a tease rather than a detailed legal account.

The advert marks Bobby’s return to the fashion world following his work in acting and television.

Bobby returns to modelling after EastEnders and Strictly

Bobby started modelling as a teenager. At 16, he walked in a Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week.

He later switched his focus to acting and joined EastEnders in 2022. Bobby played Freddie Slater before eventually leaving the BBC soap.

His appearance on Strictly then gave him another opportunity to perform. The Gucci campaign now combines his modelling experience with the dancing familiar to BBC viewers.

Bobby is the son of television presenter Jeff Brazier and the late Big Brother star Jade Goody. He has continued building his own career across soaps, reality television and fashion.

The Sun reports that Bobby moved to New York this summer as he turned his attention back towards modelling. His latest campaign places that early career firmly at the centre of his next chapter.

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