CNN has apologised to Dolly Parton’s family after airing Kelly Vohnn’s picture in a report about the singer’s death.

The network included Kelly’s photograph in a montage dedicated to the country music legend. Dolly died on August 25 aged 80 after a brief battle with cancer, her representatives said.

Dolly Parton’s family have received an apology from CNN (Credit: Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock)

CNN apologises to Dolly Parton’s family over photo error

CNN issued a short statement after the mistake came to light.

A spokesperson shared it with Deadline: “We regret the error and apologise to the Parton family.”

The picture showed Kelly, a Las Vegas performer who has portrayed Dolly during her career.

Kelly attended a screening of Song Sung Blue at Brenden Theatres inside the Palms Casino Resort last year. Organisers had invited multiple impersonators to the event.

The network used Kelly’s image while reporting on one of country music’s most recognisable stars.

Dolly Parton impersonator Kelly Vohnn addresses CNN mistake

Kelly spoke out after friends began contacting her about the broadcast.

She told the New York Post that friends started texting after seeing her on CNN. The messages left her unable to believe what had happened.

In a video, the performer clarified that she had never tried to deceive audiences about her identity.

Kelly said: “I am an impersonator. People know that they’re buying tickets to see an impersonator, and I would never say that I’m Dolly Parton.”

Kelly also urged news organisations to carry out better checks before using photographs. She had not permitted outlets to identify her as Dolly.

She told the New York Post why the mistake felt especially painful. “I was already heartbroken at losing Dolly,” Kelly said.

She explained that Dolly had given her so much as both a woman and an artist. Kelly then described seeing her photograph in the report: “But then to see these images of me on screen was just weird.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Vohnn Haggerty (@kellyvohnn)

Miley Cyrus pays emotional tribute to Dolly Parton

Across seven decades, Dolly created and performed hundreds of songs. She won 11 Grammy awards during her celebrated career.

Her best-known hits included Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You.

Her death prompted a wave of emotional tributes to Dolly Parton from stars across entertainment.

Her goddaughter Miley Cyrus shared a deeply personal Instagram message on August 26.

Miley wrote: “I have an angel by my side. I always have.”

She recalled that one of their final conversations centred on music and change. Miley said her heart broke for Dolly’s family and friends.

Dolly Parton pictured in Texas in 2023 (Credit: imageSPACE/Media Punch/INSTARimages)

When Laura Coates Live aired the wrong Dolly Parton photo

The image was broadcast during Laura Coates Live.

During the correspondent’s report, the programme ran a montage of photographs. One image showed Kelly, while five others featured Dolly.

Kelly said Dolly’s long career gave broadcasters many genuine pictures and memorable moments to choose from.

Read more: The truth behind who will receive Dolly Parton’s royalties following speculation goddaughter Miley Cyrus will inherit her fortune

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