Joe Swash dealt blow as Channel 4 show ‘axed after non-existent chemistry with co-star’

Joe Swash has reportedly lost his Channel 4 cookery programme Batch from Scratch: Cooking For Less in a fresh television setback.

The family-focused format paired Joe with batch-cooking expert Suzanne Mulholland. It promised practical ideas for preparing affordable meals in advance.

However, Batch From Scratch divided viewers with its debut. Some criticised its use of frozen vegetables and ready-made mash. Other viewers praised the programme’s practical approach.

The Sun now reports that the show will not return after its first season.

Suzanne Mulholland and Joe Swash on Batch from Scratch: Cooking For Less (Credit: Channel 4)

Why Joe Swash’s Channel 4 show Batch from Scratch was reportedly axed

According to the newspaper, bosses had hoped the role would move Joe into family food television.

A source told The Sun: “The move from EastEnders actor to cheeky-chappy presenter to family chef didn’t happen as seamlessly as bosses had hoped.”

The same source criticised Joe’s on-screen partnership with Suzanne. They also questioned his credentials within the food format.

They claimed: “The chemistry between him and Suzanne on screen was non-existent and he just isn’t an authority on food.”

The assessment followed a major publicity push for the programme, according to the newspaper. Suzanne brought established batch-cooking expertise. Meanwhile, Joe offered his familiar presenting style.

The role marked another shift for Joe following his time as an EastEnders actor and entertainment presenter.

Joe’s show has reportedly been axed (Credit: Channel 4)

Joe Swash changes agency amid reported career rethink

The show’s reported fate comes alongside a change in Joe’s professional representation.

The Sun says he left the reality-focused agency Off Limits and signed with InterTalent. The agency has worked with stars including Maura Higgins and Vinnie Jones, the newspaper added.

A source also claimed Joe is reconsidering what his career will look like.

A friend told The Sun: “Joe doesn’t want to be seen as Stacey’s sidekick he wants to make his own money and be successful in his own right.”

Sources quoted by The Sun compared Joe’s career with his wife Stacey Solomon’s success.

Stacey has built a successful television career through programmes including Sort Your Life Out. Yet Batch from Scratch gave Joe a separate format away from their projects as a couple.

Where Joe Swash remains on TV after Batch from Scratch

Batch from Scratch launched on Channel 4 in 2025. Suzanne appeared alongside Joe throughout the cookery format.

Joe also has a family-led television credit alongside Stacey. The BBC renewed Stacey & Joe for a second series following its first run.

The fly-on-the-wall programme follows the couple’s blended family life. Its launch episode attracted more than 4.2 million viewers.

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘in denial about a lot of things she needs to address’ amid Joe Swash marriage rumours

That format offers Joe a different screen role from Batch from Scratch. One centres on life at home, while the other placed him inside a food-led programme.

Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.

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