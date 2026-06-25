Concerns for ‘dizzy’ Lionel Richie as he’s forced to cut concert short after falling ill on stage

Lionel Richie has left fans concerned after he was forced to cut his concert short due to a medical scare.

The legendary singer, 77, took to the stage for his first show of his new Sing A Song All Night Long tour on Wednesday (June 24) at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.

However, Lionel was forced to abandon the concert after feeling unwell, sparking concern from his loyal legion of fans.

Lionel had to cut his show short (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lionel Richie falls ill during concert

During the opening night of his tour, Lionel fell ill and had to cut his show short. Videos online show Richie stopping to sit down several times during his second-to-last song, Dancing On The Ceiling.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, he told the audience he wasn’t feeling well. He said: “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your [bleep] down.”

Lionel then sat down at the piano to perform Three Times a Lady, only to end up calling an intermission.

His band remained on stage for 15 minutes before leaving. Then, around 40 minutes later, a member of his band, saxophonist Dino Soldo, returned to the stage and revealed what happened.

Thanking the audience for their patience, the musician explained: “Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available.”

He said he was feeling ‘dizzy’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans share their concerns

Lionel’s fans were naturally worried, and rushed over to X to share their concerns.

“Hey now, our older, legendary performers are getting older, unfortunately. Sounds like he was just dehydrated, and the rider contract should always include 200 bottles of water,” mused one person.

Someone else added: “I saw him last year when he was touring with Earth Wind and Fire. Both did amazing concerts. Hopefully he’s going to be okay.”

A third chimed in: “The guy is 77, it’s hot, hope he is OK. I saw him last year he was brilliant but knew the limitations of his age. Take care Lionel.”

Echoing their thoughts, another penned: “Literalllllyyy pray for Lionel Richie.”

A fifth said: “Bless him! It’s too much for some of these performers at their advanced ages – happened to Rod Stewart too the other night. Hope he’s ok.”

ED! has contacted Lionel’s representatives for comment.

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