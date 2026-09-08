Samantha Womack forced to pull out work following cancer battle

Samantha Womack has pulled out of the By Royal Appointment UK theatre tour, citing “personal reasons”.

MailOnline reports that Call the Midwife actress Laura Main will replace her. Samantha, 53, had planned to star alongside Jane Asher.

Laura, 49, now joins Jane and the other announced cast members in Daisy Goodwin’s new play.

Samantha has pulled out of By Royal Appointment (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Laura Main replaces Samantha Womack in By Royal Appointment

Laura will share the stage with Jane, David Robb and Matthew Cottle. Jane plays Queen Elizabeth II in the production.

David appears as The Designer, while Matthew plays The Milliner. Soap viewers know Samantha for playing Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders until 2017.

By Royal Appointment focuses on the late Queen’s relationship with her dresser. It examines how both women shaped the monarch’s carefully managed public image.

The production’s press release says Elizabeth II avoided public remarks that could cause controversy.

It adds: “But she had one way of expressing what she really thought – through her wardrobe.”

The play uses that wardrobe to explore the Queen’s discretion and her approach to public life. It also examines the dresser’s influence on her image.

Laura Main has stepped in and replaced Samantha (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Samantha Womack’s post sparked relationship speculation

Months before the tour change, Samantha appeared to hint at upheaval in her private life.

In April, she shared an Instagram hot-tub picture with the caption: “Alone again… naturally”.

The post prompted speculation that her relationship with actor Oliver Farnworth had ended. Samantha and Oliver began dating in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Womack (@samzjanus)

They grew close while working on the stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train. They later lived together in Spain.

Oliver plays John Sugden in Emmerdale. He previously portrayed Andy Carver in Coronation Street between 2014 and 2017.

Samantha’s move followed an especially difficult period involving her health and the death of her dog Lola.

She has spoken openly about her breast cancer diagnosis and recovery.

Doctors diagnosed Samantha in 2022, and she received the all-clear five months later. Lola died one month after her diagnosis.

Samantha later described the loss as one of the worst days of her life. She ultimately relocated to Valencia during that emotional period.

When By Royal Appointment opens

By Royal Appointment begins its run at Cambridge Arts Theatre on 21 September. The Cambridge engagement continues until 3 October.

The tour then heads to Nottingham Theatre Royal, followed by Chelmsford Theatre and York Theatre Royal.

Further stops include Chichester Festival Theatre and Edinburgh Kings Theatre. The production will also visit the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury.

Cambridge Arts Theatre co-produces the show.

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