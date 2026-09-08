Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly shared an emotional embrace after Dec praised Ant’s response to adversity.

The moving exchange came during their Hanging Out With Ant & Dec podcast. The duo’s podcast has become a favourite with their fans and has seen some emotional moments so far. In July, Dec’s letter to his younger self was emotional as it also reflected on the pair’s long friendship.

Both presenters needed time to compose themselves in the last moment. Dec then tried to steer the conversation towards something lighter.

Dec Donnelly looked tearful as he spoke about how proud he is of Ant McPartlin (Credit: YouTube / Hanging Out With Ant & Dec)

Dec Donnelly praises Ant McPartlin’s life turnaround

Dec became choked up while answering what made him proudest of Ant. His response centred on how his friend had handled difficult periods.

He praised how Ant had managed and dealt with adversity in his life.

Dec said Ant had worked to improve himself, change direction and take responsibility. He added that those changes had created a new life for Ant and his family.

The presenter also connected Ant’s journey with his first tattoo. The subject had featured during an earlier podcast discussion.

According to Dec, it captured “how brilliantly you faced your issues and your problems and turned your life around”.

That tribute left the pair needing a moment. They hugged before Ant shared how much the words meant.

He said: “That, coming from a good man, means a lot. It does mean a lot.”

Dec then asked whether their next question could be a funny one. It provided a gentle release after the intense conversation.

Ant McPartlin’s break from public life

Dec’s remarks came after major changes in Ant’s personal and professional life. In 2018, Ant stepped away from public life following a drink-driving crash.

He also returned to rehab for a second time. Ant resumed presenting Britain’s Got Talent alongside Dec in 2019.

Dec praised Ant for accepting responsibility and changing his path.

His comments also recognised the effect of those decisions on Ant’s family. That personal focus made the exchange particularly emotional for both men.

Ant and Dec shared a hug in the emotional moment (Credit: YouTube / Hanging Out With Ant & Dec)

Ant McPartlin shares his pride in Dec Donnelly

Meanwhile, earlier in the podcast discussion, Ant had offered a different answer. He focused on Dec’s character rather than their television success.

Ant said: “I’m very proud of Dec as a man, as a human, as a dad, as a person.”

He explained that career achievements mattered less than Dec being a genuinely good person. Dec appeared touched by the praise.

Read more: ‘Devastated’ Dec Donnelly left in tears over death of ‘true legend’ Kevin Keegan

Ant and Dec, both 50, have worked together for around three decades. Their presenting credits include Britain’s Got Talent and I’m A Celebrity.

However, neither man chose a professional milestone when discussing his friend’s greatest qualities. Their answers instead focused on personal growth, family and character.

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