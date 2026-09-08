Coleen Rooney looks incredible in strapless bikini as she shares family holiday photos

Coleen Rooney has shared a summer holiday round-up, featuring a strapless bikini picture and Wayne Rooney’s post-operation look.

The 40-year-old uploaded the family photographs to Instagram on Monday. Her selection mixed relaxed boat moments with affectionate couple shots and proud family milestones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney)

Coleen Rooney’s bikini snap in family holiday post

One picture showed Coleen smiling beside her mother, Collette McLoughlin, as both enjoyed drinks aboard a boat. She wore a strapless bikini for the outing.

Another black-and-white image captured Coleen cuddling Wayne Rooney after his recent nose operation.

The holiday album also included several pictures with the couple’s four sons. Some showed the family together.

Another featured Coleen and her eldest son, Kai, 16. A separate image marked Kai’s successful GCSE results, with his proud mum beside the young footballer.

Other photographs showed Coleen at a music festival with friends and the family dining together. The post covered more than one trip, offering a broader snapshot of their summer.

“Great end to the summer,” Coleen captioned the post, which went out to her 1.5 million followers.

Wayne needed surgery on his nose after breaking it twice (Credit: James Marsh/Shutterstock)

Wayne Rooney explains his nose operation

Wayne discussed the surgery during last month’s debut episode of his Stick to United podcast.

He explained that the operation repaired damage caused by two breaks during his football career.

“I broke my nose against Preston in the FA Cup. It was when all that Wade Barrett stuff came out because it was a bit of a dive. I won a penalty. I broke my nose in that game, and then, when I went to DC United, I broke my nose again. That was a bad one,” he said.

“I needed surgery, but I never had it. I put it off. This summer I thought I’d get the World Cup out of the way and I’ll get it done. I had it done last week. It went well, but these tubes are horrible, and they’re still in.”

Coleen and family are to be subject of a new reality show (Credit: James Marsh/Shutterstock)

The Real Rooneys prepares for Disney+ launch

The new pictures landed weeks after Disney+ released the first trailer for The Real Rooneys. The 10-part series will premiere on September 24.

It follows a bidding battle over Coleen and Wayne’s reality show, which Disney+ reportedly won against Amazon. The deal is worth a reported £10 million.

Cameras followed family life inside their Cheshire home. The series charts Wayne’s move away from football management and towards daily family routines.

It also follows Coleen’s career after her successful appearance on I’m A Celebrity. Their sons will feature, including their eldest child’s pursuit of his own football ambitions.

The trailer sets a playful tone between the couple. Wayne opens by saying: “This is my series.”

Coleen replies: “Are you glad that I let you come on?” He then jokes back: “Oh, here we go. Get over it!”

Coleen also describes their household as hectic, with little peace and quiet. The official synopsis promises marriage highs and lows, career moments, celebrations and family holidays.

Locations include Cheshire, Barbados and the Alps.

Read more: Coleen Rooney celebrates son Kai’s GCSE results as fans stunned by his ‘grown-up’ appearance

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