Charity’s world comes crashing down after Sarah’s shocking lie in Emmerdale ITVX release

Warning, Emmerdale spoilers regarding Charity and Sarah ahead. The episode hasn’t yet aired on TV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale has aired a devastating twist for Charity Dingle after Sarah Sugden told a shocking lie to the police following the truth about baby Leyla being revealed.

It’s been a huge few weeks in the Dales, with shock after shock leaving villagers reeling. But something nobody saw coming was Charity finally telling Sarah the truth about Leyla.

Naturally, Sarah was left absolutely heartbroken after discovering that she wasn’t really Leyla’s mum. But in tonight’s episode (September 9), she decided she wanted revenge, and took things to an extreme level.

Charity finally told Sarah the truth (Credit: ITV)

Sarah discovered the truth in Emmerdale

Last week, Sarah thought Charity going to prison for her was the worst thing imaginable. In fact, she was so determined to protect her nan that she was willing to take full responsibility for killing Dr Todd.

But that all changed very quickly when Charity blurted out the truth about baby Leyla. She told Sarah that Leyla wasn’t actually her daughter.

Initially, Sarah couldn’t fully comprehend what her nan was telling her. But as Charity revealed the full truth, Sarah’s world came crashing down.

Things became even worse when Sarah realised that Chas, Mack and Ross had all known about the truth too.

Tonight, Sarah decided she was done with all of them. And while she couldn’t bring herself to tell Jacob what had happened, she no longer considered Charity, Chas, Mack and Ross her family.

Sarah’s lie got Charity charged with murder (Credit: ITV)

Charity charged with murder after Sarah’s lie

Sarah then decided to take things up another notch. She arrived at the police station and asked to change her statement about Dr Todd’s death.

Once upon a time, Sarah had wanted to change her statement to help Charity. But after discovering the truth about Leyla, her feelings had completely changed.

Charity was brought back down to the station and told that Sarah had changed her statement. Instead of saying she had accidentally killed Todd, Sarah claimed that her nan had murdered her rapist in cold blood and then forced her to lie to the police about what had happened.

Charity was horrified by Sarah’s claims and desperately tried to make the police understand that it wasn’t true.

However, with Sarah’s new statement and the conflicting evidence surrounding Todd’s death, Charity had no hope.

In the end, Charity was charged with murder, all because of her own granddaughter’s revenge.

Now the huge question is whether there is any way back from this for Charity, or whether she could end up going down for a crime she didn’t commit.

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