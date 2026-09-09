Stacey Solomon has posed beside her new bathroom’s nude murals while getting ready for the NTAs.

The presenter shared the playful Instagram pictures after unveiling the huge master suite inside her Victorian home.

One image showed husband Joe Swash relaxing in the giant bath as Stacey stood nearby in eveningwear.

Their reality show Stacey & Joe appears in the Reality Docuseries category. A third series will also follow.

Sharing the shots, Stacey wrote: “Getting ready for the NTAs in the Scarface bathroom. I just can’t with this room.”

The joke referenced the extravagant bath scene in the 1983 film Scarface. She later added: “Happy Wednesday everyone crossing our fingers for tonight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon reveals giant bathroom and sauna

The tour revealed a vast ensuite with hand-painted tiles, a huge tub and its own sauna.

During the tour, Stacey said: “This was the craziest, biggest bathroom I’ve ever seen in my whole entire life.”

The presenter explained that the wall artwork depicts numerous naked figures. She also admitted she did not know how to operate the sauna.

She said it needed a service before the family could use it.

Stacey said they cannot use the bath because they found debris in its tank. That did not stop Joe from posing inside it for the pre-awards pictures.

Fans loved the latest pics of Stacey and Joe before the NTAs. One gushed: “Omg these pictures are insane. What a bathroom, have a great night.”

Another wrote: “Omg that first picture is incredible!”

Someone else commented: “Absolutely fantastic, you two are gold.”

The bathroom reveal came after the family left Pickle Cottage last week. Wallpaper covers the neighbouring bedroom, which features a large bay window overlooking the countryside.

Stacey said the room’s size made her existing furniture appear tiny. She has asked followers for ideas while she considers the renovation work ahead.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon recently moved into their new home (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash head to the NTAs

The couple made the NTAs a family occasion, attending with Stacey’s older sons and nieces.

Joe greeted fans in black tie. Stacey paired a one-shoulder black gown with heels and an updo.

The gown also featured a dramatic high leg slit. The latest nomination comes after Stacey’s apparent frustration over missing out at previous NTA ceremonies went viral.

Her message before the ceremony made clear the family were hopeful about this year’s result.

For now, the unusual murals have delivered a memorable backdrop to their awards-night preparations.

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash put on united front in family photo amid claims of ‘tension boiling over’ on holiday

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