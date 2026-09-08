Molly-Mae shows off stunning figure in matching blue swimsuits with Bambi, three months after giving birth

Molly-Mae Hague has unveiled a matching swimwear moment with daughter Bambi during their latest family holiday in Turkey.

The influencer shared three blue-themed images from Antalya, giving followers a glimpse of their day together.

The update comes three months after Molly-Mae welcomed son Midas with boxer Tommy Fury in June.

Fans were especially taken with the coordinated mother-daughter outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Fans praise Molly-Mae Hague and Bambi’s matching look

In a post for her nine million followers to see, Molly-Mae wore a figure-hugging one-piece from Hunza G, while Bambi had the same aqua design.

The star paired her swimsuit with simple black flip-flops for their outing.

Photos showed the businesswoman carrying several toys over one shoulder while keeping hold of Bambi’s hand.

Her three-year-old held a bright red suitcase during the outing.

After their play day, Molly-Mae added oversized white trousers and sunglasses.

She wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail and carried a matching aqua Chanel bag.

A final image showed the ex Love Island icon inside a bakery with an iced coffee.

Molly-Mae’s fans were loving the snap (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Fans go wild

Her best friend, influencer Tayla-Blue, wrote: “The girlies in blue!!!!”

One follower said: “I love the pic of you and Bambi.”

Another described them as beautiful and said bright colours suited Molly-Mae.

“Beautiful!!! Loving you in bright colours, so gorgeous,” another follower gushed. “Perfect girls,” a third wrote.

“The girlies in blue!!!!” another added.

Molly-Mae kept her caption brief, writing: “3 blue moments from today.”

Molly-Mae is currently on holiday in Turkey (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury continue their travels

Molly-Mae and Tommy are staying at a five-star hotel during their Turkey break.

Tommy shared his own update from the resort, posting a buggy used for getting around the grounds. He said driving it for a couple of weeks brought out his playful side.

The Turkey stay follows a recent child-free Dubai holiday for the couple.

They also visited Athens weeks earlier, travelling by private jet as a family.

Molly-Mae and Tommy first met on Love Island in 2019 and finished the series in second place. They became parents to Bambi in January 2023 and got engaged in Ibiza that July.

The couple announced their split in August 2024 before reuniting nine months later, in May 2025.

Molly-Mae said they were living together again in October 2025. They revealed her second pregnancy the following February.

Midas arrived in June, making three-year-old Bambi a big sister.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague ‘reaches boiling point’ with Tommy Fury amid financial situation: ‘It drives her to despair’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you.