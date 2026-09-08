Peter Crouch steps in as wife Abbey Clancy clashes with her sister over ultimate wedding faux pas

Peter Crouch had to step in after Abbey Clancy vowed to wear white at her sister Elle’s Mallorca wedding after their civil ceremony outfit row.

Speaking on The Therapy Crouch podcast, Abbey hit back at claims she’d worn white at her sister’s civil ceremony by promising to wear the colour at the wedding proper.

Abbey’s sister and her husband were on the podcast (Credit: The Therapy Crouch / YouTube)

Abbey Clancy reveals her white Mallorca wedding outfit

Speaking about Abbey’s faux pas at the civil ceremony, Elle said: “She called me the morning of, and she was like, ‘I’m late. I’m in a white dress’.”

“It was butter lemon. Have you actually seen what I’m wearing now? I’ve got no clothes. We’re living out of boxes. And I found it was a butter lemon two-piece suit…,” Abbey fired back.

“Otherwise known as cream,” Elle quipped.

Attempting to defuse the situation, Peter said: “The big day is not arrived quite yet.”

“I am wearing a white dress for that. I’m obviously made of honor, but Elle’s bridesmaid dresses are cream,” Abbey then revealed.

Elle and Scott are getting married in Mallorca (Credit: The Therapy Crouch / YouTube)

Abbey Clancy and Elle clash as Peter Crouch steps in

After being branded “Bridezilla” by her sister, Elle raised further concerns about Abbey’s intended look for Spain. She said Abbey wanted a thigh-high slit added to her chosen outfit.

Elle refused that alteration and also rejected another proposed gown.

Laughing, she said: “It looked like a Can-Can girl Halloween dress. It did. It was horrendous. The little frilly thing, you know, was awful.”

“Bridezilla,” Abbey then muttered.

Stepping in, Peter then joked: “Oh, we are recording a podcast here. We’re not like we’re not having a family-like debate.”

Peter was forced to step in (Credit: The Therapy Crouch / YouTube)

Elle and Scott’s Mallorca wedding plans

Model Elle and Scott completed their civil ceremony before their planned Mallorca wedding.

Elle announced their engagement in December 2023.

Last month, she shared that she had collected her wedding dress.

She posed outside The Wedding Shop in Colchester with her mother.

Read more: ‘Watch out Kardashians!’: Peter Crouch and wife Abbey Clancy issue warning as they land their own reality show

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